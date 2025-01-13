How Atlanta Turned A Snow Day Into Social Media Theater

The first week of 2025 gave Atlantans an opportunity to enjoy a rare snow day. On Jan. 10, the metro Atlanta area and surrounding counties were blanketed by 2 to 3 inches of snow.

Atlantans used their creativity to turn the snow day into social media theater as dozens of clips and photos went viral.

There were several moments that made the Atlanta snow day an outlier from previous snow days that are documented on social media. Atlanta residents found ways to do things with the snow that has likely never been attempted before.

Jeezy’s Snowman Contest

The day began with the first viral moment of Atlanta rapper Jeezy hosting a “Jeezy Snowman” contest where the winner would earn $1,000. The contest produced snowmen with rapper and Trap music aesthetics such as sunglasses, baseball caps, jewelry, and gold teeth.

Some took the snowman creations to another level by honoring the renown Magic City dancers, while barbers have their snowman makeshift haircuts with crisp hairlines.

Roller Skating on Snow

TikTok user V Roxxas posted a clip of himself dancing on the snow while wearing roller skates as James Brown’s “The Boss” played in the background.

Skiing on the Street

Multiple residents took out the skis and decided to trek the city streets as if Atlanta had become Aspen.

Piedmont Park Becomes Winter X Games

Hundreds of residents converged at Piedmont to take advantage of the steep hills that were transformed into ski slopes. Some used skis, snowboards, tubes, container tops, and air mattresses to slide down the hills at Piedmont Park.

ATVs takeover the Streets/Block Parties in the Snow

A group of ATV owners hit the icy streets of downtown Atlanta and midtown. One community turned the snow day into a block party with music blasting and multiple people dancing and playing in the snow.

New Age Weather Reporter

A new age weather reporter gave an inside look at the snow fall and warned people to stay off the roads and to stay indoors.

Overall, the Atlanta snow day became a viral moment that proved the impact and creativity of its residents while providing a moment of joy for the nation.

