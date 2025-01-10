Winter Storm Hits Atlanta: Here’s What You Should Know About Medical Centers, Cancelled Flights, And School Closings

The metro Atlanta area and other parts of North Georgia has been blanketed by snow. According to the National Weather Service, North Georgia will be under a winter storm watch from Friday at 7 a.m. until Saturday at 7 a.m.

In metro Atlanta, some areas have seen about 2 to 3 inches of snow.

The snow storm has impacted Hartsfield-Jackson Airport, the busiest airport in America, with multiple cancellations and delays. Thus far, 616 flights have been canceled and a ground stop has be until noon.

In terms of school closings, Atlanta Public Schools, Fulton County Schools, Cobb County Schools, Clayton County Schools, and DeKalb County Schools have all announced closings and cancellations of activities.

Public facilities such as courts and libraries will all be closed today.

Health facilities such as Grady Hospital and Emory Hospital will remain open. However, Grady Health clinics and neighborhood health centers will be closed on Friday. At Emory, outpatient clinics and ambulatory surgery centers will be closed then. Appointments at the latter two will be rescheduled. Some clinics will be open for critical treatments.

MARTA announced the it will suspend its bus services for the next 24 hours, however, rail services will run on a weekend schedule.

For the next 24-48 hours, the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency is encouraging residents to stay at home this weekend, as well as to prepare ready kits in case of emergency.

