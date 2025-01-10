Internet Reacts To Obama-Trump Exchange During Jimmy Carter’s Funeral

Photo: Getty Images

President-elect Donald Trump and former President Barack Obama appeared to exchange pleasantries in a surprising moment captured from former President Jimmy Carter’s funeral services.

On Thursday (January 9), cameras caught Trump and Obama engaging in conversation as they sat next to each other at funeral services for Carter held at Washington National Cathedral.

Upon entering the cathedral, Trump shook hands with former Vice President Mike Pence and former Vice President Al Gore, who was seated next to the president-elect’s former running mate. Thursday marked the first time Pence and Trump had been together since their administration ended in 2021.

Trump didn’t appear to stand when Obama greeted him. However, Trump and Obama spoke to each other after the president-elect took his seat. Obama appeared to laugh at a remark made by the incoming president during the conversation.

All five living presidents, including Trump, Obama, President Joe Biden, former President Bill Clinton, and former President George W. Bush, were in attendance for Carter’s funeral services.

However, the seemingly pleasant exchange between Trump and Obama came as a surprise to several social media users considering their longtime animosity. See how the internet reacted to the surprising moment below.

To see Obama and trump chatting it up like this is crazy cause what ya talkin bout pic.twitter.com/4EvhM0ohwG — IG: @Real.RhO (@real_rho) January 9, 2025

President Barack Obama is so good with babies: pic.twitter.com/landBAxYZ3 — Covie (@covie_93) January 9, 2025

To all those criticizing President Obama for talking with Trump: Every parent knows you have to keep children entertained at public events or they get cranky and may even whine. pic.twitter.com/1FcnhsHNMk — Protect Kamala Harris ✊ (@DisavowTrump20) January 9, 2025

Obama & Trump chatting it up like old buddies and some of y’all fools skipped holiday dinners with your families over political differences. Who’s the dummy now? pic.twitter.com/ok8vFFqUll — Kishana Holland (@treschicstyle) January 9, 2025

President Obama has wayyyy more class than I ever could. https://t.co/rIXhyiORI5 — Candice (@candice_counsel) January 9, 2025

Okay media, y’all making too much of this. There is no presidential bond here. Obama has a gift of making the best of a situation and would not disrespect President Carter’s ceremony as all eye would be on him. You don’t forget or forgive vile racists. #DemsUnited pic.twitter.com/3QREK379G3 — LanaQuest aka RosaSparks (@LqLana) January 9, 2025

Michelle Obama missing President Carters funeral because protocol would’ve sat her next to Trump. SHE SO REAL https://t.co/NivWZwhoSy — Nia (@_niaspeaks) January 9, 2025

If Obama ignored Trump at Carter’s funeral, it would dominate headlines and distract from honoring Carter’s legacy. Believe it or not, politicians also adhere to social norms. What do you expect him to do—start a fistfight at a funeral? pic.twitter.com/S8GEX9wsKV — Chris Mowrey (@chrisdmowrey) January 9, 2025