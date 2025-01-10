Digital Daily

Internet Reacts To Obama-Trump Exchange During Jimmy Carter's Funeral

  Black Information Network
President-elect Donald Trump and former President Barack Obama appeared to exchange pleasantries in a surprising moment captured from former President Jimmy Carter’s funeral services.

On Thursday (January 9), cameras caught Trump and Obama engaging in conversation as they sat next to each other at funeral services for Carter held at Washington National Cathedral.

Upon entering the cathedral, Trump shook hands with former Vice President Mike Pence and former Vice President Al Gore, who was seated next to the president-elect’s former running mate. Thursday marked the first time Pence and Trump had been together since their administration ended in 2021.

Trump didn’t appear to stand when Obama greeted him. However, Trump and Obama spoke to each other after the president-elect took his seat. Obama appeared to laugh at a remark made by the incoming president during the conversation.

All five living presidents, including Trump, Obama, President Joe Biden, former President Bill Clinton, and former President George W. Bush, were in attendance for Carter’s funeral services.

However, the seemingly pleasant exchange between Trump and Obama came as a surprise to several social media users considering their longtime animosity. See how the internet reacted to the surprising moment below.

