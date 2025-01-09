‘Black Women U3: United. Unapologetic. Unstoppable’ To Be Held At Georgia Capitol 

Black women from a wide array of organizations, industries, and communities across the state will convene at the Georgia Capitol on Jan. 13 for “Black Women U3: United. Unapologetic. Unstoppable.”

Scheduled to coincide with the opening day of Georgia’s legislative session, the event is being hosted by Georgia Black Women’s Roundtable, GA Coalition for the People’s Agenda (People’s Agenda), and other groups to harness their collective power to influence the legislative agenda and ensure accountability from lawmakers. The group will hold a press conference to release the final Georgia Black Women’s Agenda, a document developed by the women through planning sessions and surveys taken over the past six months.

“I know a lot of Black women are exhausted from fighting the same battles over and over,” says Helen Butler, convener of Black Women’s Roundtable and executive director of the People’s Agenda. “But we can’t stop now. We must continue to push for legislation that protects vulnerable populations and addresses issues impacting underserved communities and the hard-working people that make America powerful. We must make elected officials aware of our pressing issues and let them know that we are paying attention and will hold them accountable.”

The women will attend the Georgia Legislative Black Caucus Hearing led by newly elected chair, Senator Nikki Merritt, which will address critical issues such as maternal mortality, DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion) and voting rights. The hearing will be followed by visits to the House and Senate Chambers to engage directly with legislators on the issues outlined in the Georgia Black Women’s Agenda. The convening will also feature a live broadcast of WAOK’s new morning show, “The Wake Up with Dee,” hosted by former Georgia State Representative Dee Dawkins-Haigler.

GA Black Women’s Roundtable is the women’s initiative of the People’s Agenda and the Georgia state affiliate of the National Coalition on Black Civic Participation’s Black Women’s Roundtable. In March of 2025 GA Black Women’s Roundtable will take a large group of women to the 14th Annual Black Women’s Roundtable National Conference where women from across the country come together to visit the US Capitol in Washington, DC to advocate on behalf of communities of color on the national level. Many of the women attending this meeting will attend the national meeting and deliver the Georgia Black Women’s Agenda to national representatives.

The People’s Agenda is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to year-round voter registration, education, and mobilization in Black communities throughout Georgia. Founded by the late civil rights leader Dr. Joseph Lowery, the organization is led by board chair Rev. J. A. Milner and executive director, Helen Butler. It operates with headquarters in Atlanta and offices in Athens, Albany, Macon, Augusta, LaGrange, Rome, and Savannah.

About Post Author