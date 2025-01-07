Zoe Saldaña Wins First Golden Globe, Only Black Winner Of The Night

Photo: Getty Images

Zoe Saldaña nabbed her first win at the Golden Globes.

On Sunday (January 5), the 82nd annual Golden Globes, hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser, recognized the best in film and television at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.

Several Black stars were nominated for awards ahead of the ceremony, inclduing Wicked star Cynthia Erivo and Gladiator II’s Denzel Washington. Zendaya, Ayo Edebiri, Jamie Foxx, Quinta Brunson, Donald Glover, Colman Domingo, Quinta Brunson also earned nods from the Golden Globes. Viola Davis received the Cecil B. DeMille Award at a separate gala prior to the ceremony.

However, Saldaña was the only Black actor to take home an award on Sunday. The Emilia Pérez star won her first Golden Globe for her supporting role in the film.

“Oh my God,” Saldaña said as she took the stage to accept her award. “I’m filled with adrenaline, but my heart is full of gratitude.”

In Emilia Pérez, the most-nominated film at this year’s Golden Globes, Saldaña portrayed a lawyer who helped a Mexican drug lord fake their death and undergo gender-affirming surgery. Saldaña beat out other stars in her category including her Emilia Pérez costar Selena Gomez, Wicked’s Ariana Grande, Felicity Jones of The Brutalist, The Substance’s Margaret Qualley, and Conclave star Isabella Rossellini.