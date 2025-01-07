Rod Wave Brings Trap Soul Movement To Atlanta With The ‘Last Lap Tour’

Rod Wave continues to serve as a leader of the Trap Soul movement. The 26-year-old Florida native recently brought his

“Last Lap Tour” to State Farm Arena in Atlanta where thousands of fans witnessed him share his soulful story.

Rod Wave delves into multiple subjects that include sharing intricate feelings of heartbreak, love, and tribulations of finding success in the music industry.

While performing, fans at State Farm Arena sung and rapped every lyric to his songs. On the song “Heart On Ice,” Rod Wave harmonized, “I don’t know what to believe, Mama say it’s my fault, it’s my fault I wear my heart on my sleeve, Think it’s best I put my heart on ice, heart on ice.”

Rod Waves took a moment to share the complexities of love on “Girl of My Dreams,” rapping, “Devil in a dress, angel in some Nike Airs, I could’ve sworn I went to sleep, and she was right here, Don’t know if I seen her in my dreams or my nightmares, Think it was my nightmares.”

He also performed hits “Green Light,” “Cuban Links,” and “Call Your Friends.”

Fireworks and pyrotechnics were released as Rod Wave rapped his hit “Rags To Riches.”

Prior to Rod Wave hitting the stage, Moneybagg Yo opened and performed several hit songs and brought out his fellow Memphis native GloRilla.

Overall, the “Last Lap Tour” solidifies Rod Wave’s presence in music while being a sign of what’s to come.

