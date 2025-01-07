Op-Ed: GOP Senator’s Husband Refuses To Shake Kamala Harris’ Hand, Proves Classless Mindset Of MAGA Supporters

In what should have been a moment where politics were put aside, the nation was, again, reminded of the ugliness of MAGA supporters. During a joint session of Congress on Jan. 6, VP Kamala Harris swore in several newly-elected members. Moments before Nebraska’s Sen. Deb Fischer was sworn in by Harris, Fischer’s husband, Bruce Fischer, refused to look directly at Harris. Noticing his distance, Harris attempted to break the ice by jokingly telling Bruce Fischer, “I won’t bite.”

Bruce didn’t laugh and continued to not interact with Harris. After Sen. Deb Fischer was sworn in by Harris, the Vice President shook her hand. When Harris attempted to shake Bruce Fischer’s hand, he looked away and refused to shake her hand.

Sen. Deb Fischer is a staunch supporter of Donald Trump and rejoiced after the right-leaning Supreme Court ruled that Trump could remain on the presidential ballot following his long list of alleged crimes. Trump returned the favor by endorsing her run for the Senate.

Bruce Fischer’s action represents the ugliness of MAGA. A group that is largely filled with individuals who embrace racism and white supremacy. His refusal to give Harris the decency to look her in the eye and shake her hand was moment of pure hate and disregard for a Black woman who made history as Vice President.

The classless act by Bruce Fischer should impact his role as professor at the University of Nebraska. His show of overt hate should force administrators at the University of Nebraska to question if he’s fit to fairly teach a diverse student body.

Bruce Fisher’s actions caused a swift backlash on social media as users called out him out.

Atlanta’s Mayor Andre Dickens wrote on his Instagram page, “Disrespectful, these people will not hide their anymore. Election was not about the price of eggs.”

The 2024 Election was not about the price of groceries. When comparing Harris to Trump, there was only one candidate that laid out plans that would have made life better for all Americans. The other candidate leaned on hate and separatism to spark the true emotions of his base.

A base that would rather suffer under Trump’s policies than to see a Black woman lead the nation as President. The same base that makes a home for a person who refused to look a Black woman in the eye and shake her hand during his wife’s proudest moment.

About Post Author