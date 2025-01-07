Here’s What We Know About Trump Pardoning January 6 Rioters

Photo: Getty Images

President-Elect Donald Trump could issue mass pardons for rioters who attacked the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, USA Today reports.

Four years ago, a mob of over a thousand insurrectionists stormed the Capitol in an attempt to stop election certification after Trump unsuccessfully ran for reelection.

Now, after Trump won his bid for the White House against Vice President Kamala Harris in November, convicted rioters could be pardoned. The president-elect previously pledged to pardon insurrectionists at the start of his second term.

“I’m going to look at everything. We’re going to look at individual cases,” Trump told host Kristen Welker during NBC’s “Meet the Press” interview last month.

Roughly 1,572 people faced various charges in connection to the January 6 Capitol Riots including, unlawfully entering restricted grounds to seditious conspiracy and violent assault. Of those, over 1,251 have been convicted or pleaded guilty and 645 have been sentenced to prison.

Trump has previously said rioters were handed down unfair plea deals under a “very nasty system” and noted that their “whole lives have been destroyed.” He also has referred to Jan. 6 defendants as “political prisoners” and “hostages.”

Though Trump has said there could be “some exceptions,” the president-elect said he plans to issue pardons “very quickly.” The exceptions may not cover people who pled guilty to assaulting police officers. When asked, Trump said he wouldn’t rule them out for pardons because “they had no choice” but to attack officers.

Existing cases against Jan. 6 rioters are expected to continue until President Joe Biden leaves office on January 20, Trump’s inauguration day. Federal prosecutors in the Justice Department’s Capitol Siege Section have received guidance to proceed with the cases and “focus on the most egregious conduct and cases until the end of the administration.”