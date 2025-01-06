Here Are Ways To Support Victims Of Bourbon Street Terror Attack

Photo: Getty Images

Support is pouring in for the city of New Orleans after a terroristic attack on Bourbon Street left at least 14 people dead and dozens more injured on New Year’s Day.

According to the FBI, 42-year-old Texas resident Shamsud Din Jabbar rammed through a crowded Bourbon Street in a pickup truck in an apparent act of terrorism. Jabbar later died in a shootout with police.

Victims of the Bourbon Street attack include 37-year-old Reggie Hunter, who was described by loved ones as “the life of the party” who had a “great sense of humor,” WGNO reports. Two graduates of Episcopal High School in Baton Rouge were also hit by the attack. Kareem Badawi, a 2024 graduate, was killed and his classmate, Parker Vidrine, was critically injured.

Several donation funds and blood drives were launched to support the victims and their families. Keep scrolling to find out where you can contribute to the aid.

Greater New Orleans Foundation: The Greater New Orleans Foundation launched a New Year’s Day Tragedy Fund to help families whose loved ones were killed or injured in the Bourbon Street attack. You can make donations on the GNO website.

“In times like these when our community needs us most, generous people always step up to do their part, for which we are so grateful,” the foundation said in a press release.

GoFundMe Hub: GoFundMe created a centralized hub where you can find all the verified fundraisers for the victims and their families. Check it out here.

United Way of Southeast Louisiana: You can also donate to the United for New Orleans Relief Fund, which offers aid to victims, their families, and partnering organizations. Click here to support.

Southern Smoke: Southern Smoke is a Texas-based nonprofit that helps service industry workers during times of need. The organization is directing donations to Bourbon Street workers impacted by the attack. Service industry workers can apply for assistance at southernsmoke.org/emergency-relief.

Local organizations including The Blood Center, which has locations across Southeast Louisiana and Mississippi, and Ochsner Health, which launched an emergency blood drive in the wake of the tragedy, are urging the public to donate blood.