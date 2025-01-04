Remembering Jimmy Carter: The 39th President’s Homegoing Service Held Today In Georgia (Live)

Jimmy Carter, the 39th U.S. President, will be laid to rest today. His procession began in Americus, Georgia before passing through his hometown of Plains, Georgia. His procession made its way to Atlanta where a private service was held at the Carter Presidential Center.

Carter served as President from 1977 to 1981, achievements included transferring the Panama Canal to Panamanian ownership, negotiated the Camp David peace accords between Israel and Egypt, and expanded public lands in Alaska and established formal diplomatic relations with the People’s Republic of China.

Following his term as President, Carter’s philanthropic efforts helped to increase health and peace initiatives worldwide.

In 2002, Carter was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.

View live coverage of Carter’s homegoing service.

(via WXIA)

About Post Author