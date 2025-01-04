Mariah The Scientist To Perform At Atlanta Hawks Game On Jan. 14

Atlanta Hawks have announced that R&B singer-songwriter Mariah the Scientist will perform at halftime, presented by Jack Daniels, during the team’s home game against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, Jan. 14. A 27-year-old visionary and Atlanta native, Mariah Buckles has captivated a highly engaged fan base, showcasing her diverse musical talents and unwavering passion for her Atlanta community.

“I’m beyond excited to perform at halftime for the Atlanta Hawks and bring some love and energy to my hometown,” said Mariah the Scientist. “Music and sports have a unique way of uniting people, and I can’t wait to share this moment with the fans in the city that’s shaped me so much.”

Mariah the Scientist emerged onto the R&B scene with the emotionally charged project ‘To Die For’, quickly gaining attention for its raw vulnerability. She followed with two full-length albums, ‘Master’ (2019), which garnered more than 31 million streams worldwide, and ‘Ry Ry World’ (2021), which debuted at #4 on the Billboard Heatseekers Chart and reached the top on Billboard’s Next Big Sound, along with the critically acclaimed EP ‘The Intermission’ (2022).

Her collaboration with Lil Baby on ‘Always and Forever’ became a viral hit, amassing more than 17 million views. In 2022, her breakthrough single ‘Spread Thin’ earned a spot on Billboard’s Bubbling Under 100 charts, marking a significant milestone in her career and further solidifying her growing, loyal fanbase.

Recently returning from a sold-out 45-day international-world tour spanning North America, Europe, and the United Kingdom in support of her first album entry ‘To Be Eaten Alive’, Mariah the Scientist continues to captivate audiences with her honest songwriting and unfiltered authenticity. The newly released album peaked at #93 on the Billboard 200, involving collaborations with prominent artists like Kaytranada and Young Thug, further expanding her reach.

This season, the Hawks have hosted performances by numerous award-winning artists, including Gucci Mane, Keith Sweat, Travis Porter and DreTL, the winner of Season 2 of the viral Netflix show Rhythm + Flow. Last season, halftime and postgame concerts featured artists such as Arrested Development, CeeLo Green, Da Brat, JID, Killer Mike, Lunay, Young Dro and more.

