How Rick Ross’ Black-Tie Affair With Atlanta Pops Orchestra Combined Rap And Classical Music

The art of rap met classical music with Rick Ross’ “Holiday Affair.” The Fayetteville, Georgia resident teamed up with the Atlanta Pops Orchestra for a black-tie affair held at the Atlanta Symphony.

Dressed in a green tux, Rick Ross opened his set with “Everyday Hustle” before going into songs “I’m Not A Star,” “All I Do Is Win,” and “Magnificent.”

In the second act, Rick Ross opened with “BMF,” “MC Hammer,” and “Stay Schemin.” Goodie Mob’s Cee Lo Green joined Rick Ross for the soulful “Tears of Joy.”

Rick Ross also performed the party anthem “Pop That” and the John Legend assisted “Rich Forever.”

The combination of rap and classical music proves how both genres are related sonically, and provides another space for hip-hop to thrive. It also gives rap listeners a taste of classical music.

Produced by Opus World Entertainment, the event featured a theme and celebrated the combination of two distinct musical cultures.

“Our vision for the tropical rainforest theme—complete with birdsong and atmospheric smoke was to transform the Rick Ross: Holiday Affair into an enchanting sensory journey,” Phillana Williams,Opus World Entertainment, said in a statement. “Pairing this with the Atlanta Pops Orchestra allows us to deliver a unique blend of sophistication and raw natural beauty.”

