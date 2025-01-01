Digital Daily

Most Obamacare Applicants Hail From Trump-Voting States: Report

  • Black Information Network
In this March 23, 2010, file photo, President Barack Obama reaches for a pen to sign the health care bill in the East Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File)Most Obamacare applicants for 2025 are from states that voted for President-elect Donald Trump, whose allies have suggested he will attempt to end the program, Newsweek reports.

According to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), over 3 million Americans signed up for coverage last month through the Health Insurance Marketplace, which was established by the Affordable Care (ACA). The majority of the applications came from Florida and Texas, followed by California.

Photo: Getty Images

Data shows that of the three million Americans, 82 percent live in states that voted for Trump over Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 election. The statistics suggest that these Trump supporters may be the most affected by potential plans to slash Obamacare.

Earlier this year, House Speaker Mike Johnson promised that healthcare reform would be a “big part of the agenda” for Trump’s second term. When asked if changes to the health care system meant “no Obamacare,” Johnson emphasized that would reign true.

“The ACA is so deeply ingrained, we need massive reform to make this work,” Johnson said, “and we got a lot of ideas on how to do that.”

During the September presidential debate, Trump said Obamacare was “lousy healthcare” and noted that he had “concepts of a plan” to replace the program.

In response to the new statistics, Trump transition Spokesperson Brian Hughes said in a statement that the President-elect “will deliver on the promise of implementing principles that allow for more choice in the marketplace and efficiency as tools for better, more affordable healthcare.”

“President Trump will slash wasteful spending in our broken healthcare system that cripples our nation’s budget, return healthcare to the Gold Standard, ensure Americans have better access to healthcare, and Make our Healthcare Great Again!”

The Black Information Network is your source for Black News! Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

About Post Author

Black Information Network

Black Information Network is the first and only 24/7 national and local all-news audio service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective. BIN is enabled by the resources, assets and financial support of iHeartMedia and the support of its Founding Partners: Bank of America, CVS Health, GEICO, Lowe’s, McDonald’s USA, Sony, 23andMe and Verizon. BIN is focused on service to the Black community and providing an information window for those outside the community to help foster communication, accountability and deeper understanding.

Black Information Network is distributed nationally through the iHeartRadio app and accessible via mobile, smart speakers, smart TVs and other connected platforms, and on dedicated all-news local broadcast AM/FM radio stations. BIN also provides the news service for iHeartMedia’s 106 Hip Hop, R&B and Gospel stations across the country. Please visit www.BINNews.com for more information.

See author's posts

Comments

From the Web

Skip to content