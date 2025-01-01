Most Obamacare Applicants Hail From Trump-Voting States: Report

According to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), over 3 million Americans signed up for coverage last month through the Health Insurance Marketplace, which was established by the Affordable Care (ACA). The majority of the applications came from Florida and Texas, followed by California.

Photo: Getty Images

Data shows that of the three million Americans, 82 percent live in states that voted for Trump over Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 election. The statistics suggest that these Trump supporters may be the most affected by potential plans to slash Obamacare.

Earlier this year, House Speaker Mike Johnson promised that healthcare reform would be a “big part of the agenda” for Trump’s second term. When asked if changes to the health care system meant “no Obamacare,” Johnson emphasized that would reign true.

“The ACA is so deeply ingrained, we need massive reform to make this work,” Johnson said, “and we got a lot of ideas on how to do that.”

During the September presidential debate, Trump said Obamacare was “lousy healthcare” and noted that he had “concepts of a plan” to replace the program.

In response to the new statistics, Trump transition Spokesperson Brian Hughes said in a statement that the President-elect “will deliver on the promise of implementing principles that allow for more choice in the marketplace and efficiency as tools for better, more affordable healthcare.”

“President Trump will slash wasteful spending in our broken healthcare system that cripples our nation’s budget, return healthcare to the Gold Standard, ensure Americans have better access to healthcare, and Make our Healthcare Great Again!”