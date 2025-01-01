How DEI Programs Came Under Attack In 2024

Photo: Getty Images

DEI initiatives faced a myriad of attacks this year, and efforts to take down these programs are set to continue in 2025.

Attacks on DEI stemmed from the rise of prominent figures including Elon Musk and Lululemon founder Chip Wilson, who vocally pushed back against diversity initiatives and programs. Musk equated DEI as “another word for racism” while Senator and Vice President-elect JD Vance co-introduced the Dismantle DEI Act in June, calling DEI “a destructive ideology that breeds hatred and racial division.” President-elect Donald Trump threatened to end federal funding and accreditation of universities and colleges that don’t comply with ending their DEI initiatives. During his first term, Trump signed an executive order banning federal DEI programs, which President Joe Biden reversed when he took office.

In 2024, Robby Starbuck also led a social media campaign to disband DEI programs at major companies.

As these figures spoke out against DEI, major companies, including Walmart, Lowe’s, Ford, and Toyota, dialed back their programs. States including Utah and Alabama joined Florida and Texas in banning DEI offices in public universities. Idaho, Kansas, and Indiana barred colleges from requiring diversity statements in hiring and admissions.

The attacks come after many companies pledged to support diversity efforts following George Floyd’s police murder in 2020.

In 2025, attacks on DEI are set to continue. Starbuck said he has a “list of targets” he plans to pressure to drop DEI.