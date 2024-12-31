The Carr Report: The gift that keeps on giving

The holidays are upon us. This is the season to be jolly. First comes Thanksgiving, then Christmas, and lastly the celebration of a New Year. Christmas holds a special place as the highlight of the big three holidays. While Christmas is a celebration for Christians, other cultures and religions observe Hanukkah and Kwanzaa during this festive season. Like Christmas, these holidays emphasize spending time with loved ones, reflecting on values, and strengthening bonds.

Christmas, for Christians, is a celebration of the birth of one of the noblest beings to walk the earth. A person of Jesus’ stature is certainly worthy of a day of honor and respect. The sad reality, however, is that as we approach His day, we hear less about Jesus and more about Santa Claus, sales, and materialism. From my perspective, this shift wasn’t accidental—it was a strategic move by marketing geniuses to turn a day of celebration into a day of commercialization. Retailers account for 50 percent or more of their profits during this time of the year, and many campaigns are carefully crafted to encourage spending rather than reflection.

Yet, despite the commercialization, there’s something magical about this season. Christmas remains one of the few times when families gather under one roof, where loved ones reconnect and create memories. It’s one of the rare times people intentionally extend a hand to those less fortunate, participating in charitable acts and giving from the heart. Places of worship—churches, synagogues, mosques—are filled to capacity as people reflect on the blessings of life and the hope for a better future.

While the external trappings of the holiday may have changed, the essence of Christmas and other winter celebrations still holds profound meaning. It’s up to us to reclaim that spirit and focus on what truly matters.

As a financial writer, I wanted to explore the idea of a gift that keeps on giving. What would this gift look like? I began my search by thinking about gifts in monetary terms, putting my financial expertise to the test. My criteria were simple, yet demanding: this gift had to be affordable for all, simple to give, free of taxes, and capable of delivering a guaranteed return on investment that no other option could match.

Financial Options Considered

Treasury Bonds: Treasury bonds are among the safest financial investments, backed by the U.S. government, and free from state and local taxes. They offer predictable returns, making them a stable choice. However, they fall short on accessibility—many people cannot afford the initial investment. Additionally, their rate of return is relatively low compared to other investments.

Stocks, Futures, Commodities, and Hedge Funds: While these investments can yield high returns, they also carry significant risks. For a gift to truly “keep on giving,” it must be safe, and these options are anything but guaranteed. The possibility of losing your initial investment rules them out.

Mutual Funds and ETFs: Diversified investments like mutual funds and ETFs are more affordable and accessible, requiring smaller initial investments. Over time, they can generate positive returns, making them appealing for long-term financial growth. However, they are not tax-free, and their returns, while promising, are not guaranteed to outperform other options.

Real Estate: Real estate is often hailed as one of the most stable investments, with properties generally appreciating over time. It’s less volatile than the stock market, and its long-term potential is undeniable. However, the initial investment is steep, requiring a down payment, closing costs, and ongoing maintenance expenses. Moreover, finding a suitable property takes time—time we don’t have during the holiday season.

As I weighed these financial options, it became clear that none met the criteria. Each had its merits, but none could guarantee the kind of universal accessibility, lasting impact, and unmatched return on investment I was seeking.

I began to reflect more deeply, shifting my focus away from monetary gifts and toward something more profound. What if the gift we’re searching for isn’t something we buy but something we give of ourselves?

This line of thinking led me to the ultimate realization: the greatest gift that keeps on giving is LOVE.

Love transcends barriers of race, education, and social status. It’s a universal language that touches every heart and soul. Unlike monetary gifts, love doesn’t require a budget or a bank account. It’s free, yet its value is immeasurable. It doesn’t just offer a return on investment—it transforms lives.

When you give love, you create a ripple effect. A kind gesture, a heartfelt conversation, or simply spending quality time with someone can inspire hope and joy. Love has the power to heal wounds, bridge divides, and strengthen relationships. It’s the glue that holds families and communities together.

Love is also the gift that Jesus himself modeled and endorsed. His life was a testament to the power of love—love for God, love for humanity, and love for those in need. When we give love, we honor his legacy and the true spirit of Christmas.

This Christmas, let’s embrace love in all its forms:

Spend Quality Time: In our busy lives, time is often the most precious gift we can give. Be fully present with your loved ones, creating memories that will last a lifetime.

Extend a Helping Hand: Love isn’t just for those closest to us. Share it with strangers through acts of kindness, volunteering, or supporting charitable causes.

Give Thoughtful Gifts: A meaningful gift doesn’t have to be expensive. A handwritten note, a handmade item, or something that reflects the recipient’s passions can be far more impactful than a pricey gadget.

Show Gratitude: Expressing gratitude is a powerful way to share love. Take time to thank those who have made a difference in your life, whether it’s through words, actions, or small tokens of appreciation.

As we navigate a world that often prioritizes materialism, let’s remember what truly matters. Love is the gift that keeps on giving because it grows as it’s shared. It fills our hearts and inspires others to pass it on.

This holiday season, may we all give and receive the gift of love. Let’s make this a time of joy, connection, and inspiration—just as it was meant to be.

Have a Merry Christmas, Happy Hanukkah, Joyful Kwanzaa, and a Happy New Year!

(Money Coach Damon Carr can be reached at 412-216-1013 or visit his website at www.damonmoneycoach.com)

About Post Author