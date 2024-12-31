10 Most Impactful Atlanta Moments Of 2024

Atlanta continued to influence the nation and world in 2024. Several key moments made national headlines and shed light on the ongoing success and, at times, failures of the city.

ADW wraps up the top 10 impactful Atlanta moments of 2024.

Usher Brings The World To Atlanta With Super Bowl Halftime Show

During his explosive Super Bowl Halftime Show in Las Vegas, Usher yelled, “I turned the world (in)to the A (Atlanta).” The Atlanta native made sure to incorporate Atlanta culture into his halftime show with HBCU marching bands and strollers, roller skates, and an ode to Magic City. Fellow Atlantans Lil Jon, Ludacris, Jermaine Dupri joined Usher at what became the most watched Super Bowl of all-time. ADW’s A.R. Shaw was one of a only a few Atlanta journalist’s in attendance at the Super Bowl. Usher shed light on the performance. “We had a vision in Las Vegas,” Usher said. “Let’s just sit right here, let’s not give Jay [Z] no other options. And we set there until that moment happened. That wasn’t just for the celebration of what was happening in Las Vegas. That was celebrating the Atlanta culture if you saw my show. Every time I’m on stage, I represent the A. It was a very deliberate decision to stay there. Because I felt like the keys to that city, led to the recognition of this city for the rest of the world.”

Fani Willis’ Fight For Justice Derailed

Fani Willis’ ambitious indictments against Donald Trump and Young Thug made national headlines. However, Willis took a few losses in both cases. With the Trump RICO case, she was faced with a major distraction after defense attorneys claimed that Willis benefited from her past relationship with special prosecutor Nathan Wade. After the trial’s judge allowed Willis to remain on the case, the Georgia Court of Appeals disqualified Willis on Dec. 19. The three-judge panel ruled 2-1 in favor of Willis’ dismissal from the case claiming, “This is the rare case in which disqualification is mandated and no other remedy will suffice to restore public confidence in the integrity of these proceedings.” The one dissenting judge on the Georgia Court of Appeals was Benjamin Land. Land blasted his colleagues for making a decision that overstepped their boundaries. In terms of the YSL trial, rap star Young Thug was sentenced to 15 years probation and was let out of jail. The remaining defendants were found not guilty.

VP Kamala Harris Made Atlanta A Second Home During Her Run For President

With Georgia being viewed as a swing state, VP Harris made it a point to visit Atlanta on multiple occasions during her bid to become President. Harris hosted rallies that featured Barack Obama, Tyler Perry, Spike Lee, Usher, Samuel Jackson, Bruce Springsteen, and more. Although Harris’ progressive views on women’s rights, civil rights and the economy could have had a more positive impact on the nation, she was defeated by Trump, who faced multiple criminal charges, on Election Day.

Top Sports Moments

Atlanta area sports teams made improvements in 2024. The Falcons hired Raheem Morris as head coach and drafted Michael Penix, Jr. with its 1st round draft pick. Following the signing of Kirk Cousins to a $180 million contract, some media pundits were perplexed by the Falcons draft decision. But Cousins failures in October opened the door for Penix to make his first career start two weeks ago and show promise for the future. The Hawks parted ways with Dejounte Murray and drafted Zaccharie Risacher No.1 overall. The surging Hawks reached the NBA Cup and head into 2025 on a four game win-streak.

Top Music Moments

Along with Usher, other Atlanta artists made a headlines in 2024. Killer Mike walked away with multiple Grammy Awards winning “Best Rap Album” award for “Michael”, “Best Rap Performance” award for “Scientists & Engineers”, and ” Best Rap Song” award for “Scientists & Engineers.” Hip-hop’s biggest rap beef, Kendrick Lamar vs. Drake, had elements of Atlanta after Kendrick Lamar’s verse on Atlanta history was featured on his hit, “Not Like Us.” André 3000’s instrumental album “New Blue Sun.”

Passing of Legends

Several legends in Georgia passed in 2024. President Jimmy Carter passed a few days before 2025 at the age 100. Atlanta Hawks legend Dikembe Mutombo passed of brain cancer at the age of 58. Oscar-winning actor Lou Gossett Jr., who moved to Atlanta a few years ago, passed at 87. Atlanta politician Vincent Fort died at 68. Dexter Scott King, the youngest son and the third child of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Mrs. Coretta Scott King, passed following a battle with prostate cancer. Rich Homie Quan passed in September. And rapper OG Maceo passed in December.

Georgia Athletes Shine in the 2024 Olympics

Several Georgia athletes made it to the 2024 Olympics in Paris. A few athletes included Anthony Edwards, Coco Gauff, Chris Bailey, Christian Coleman, Chris Eubanks, Dearica Hamby, Jasmine Jones.

Giants Art Exhibit Comes to Atlanta

The art world and Atlanta’s booming entertainment scene converged at the High Museum of Art to preview a new exhibit by Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys. The “Giants: Art from the Dean Collection of Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys” highlights 98 works by 37 Black artists, owned by the music power couple. On Sept. 13, the red carpet event featured appearances by Swizz Beatz, Alicia Keys, Jermaine Dupri, Lil Baby, and Cordae, to name a few. Attendees got an opportunity to witness the exhibit which was previously at the Brooklyn Museum.

Tyler Perry Continues To Impact Hollywood

Tyler Perry continued his impressive run in TV and film. In 2024, he released “Divorce in the Black,” “Mea Culpa,” and the historic drama starring Kerry Washington, “Six Triple Eight.”

