Be a Tailgating Legend This Football Season

(StatePoint) It’s tailgating season and whether you’re gathering in your backyard or in the stadium parking lot, you know that some of the best times happen in the hours leading up to the game, especially when there are tasty bites in the mix.

Helping you elevate your favorite tailgating recipes and cook up your best memories of the football season is Michael Duarte, the digital creator and food influencer behind FoodWithBearHands and a MVP on the Bear Mountain BBQ team. Both recipes he’s sharing incorporate Bear Mountain BBQ’s 100% natural hardwood pellets, which work with any grill or smoker to craft a real smoke flavor that will amplify any meal.

The first recipe is for Cheesesteak Jalapeño Poppers, and Duarte warns this legendary game day recipe is one your friends and family will remember you for.

Prep Time: 30 Minutes

Cook Time: 1 Hour

Servings: 10

Ingredients:

• 10 jalapeños

• 1 pound ribeye, sliced thin

• 10 slices of bacon

• 1 red bell pepper, chopped

• 1 green bell pepper, chopped

• 1/2 yellow onion, chopped

• 4 slices of mozzarella

• 4 slices of provolone

• 1 ounce Worcestershire sauce

• 3 tablespoons BBQ rub

• Salt and pepper

• Bear Mountain BBQ Chophouse Blend Pellets

Instructions:

1. Slice your jalapeños length-wise and remove the seeds, set aside.

2. Sauté onion and bell peppers in a skillet on medium heat, adding 1 tablespoon of Worcestershire sauce.

3. When caramelized, remove the veggies and add in the thinly sliced ribeye. Pro tip: To get thinner slices, freeze ribeye for 1 hour to firm.

4. Sear on medium to high heat and add the veggies back in, plus 4 slices of mozzarella and 4 slices of provolone until the cheese is melted.

5. Add mixture to your jalapeño slices, wrap with bacon and top with your favorite BBQ rub.

6. Place on wire rack and into your smoker at 375 degrees F for 1 hour. Remove when your bacon is nice and crispy and enjoy your game day appetizer!

For the ultimate snack to go along with a cold beer, try this recipe for Sweet & Spicy Bacon Wrapped Hot Pockets.

Prep Time: 15 Minutes

Cook Time: 45 Minutes

Servings: 6-8

Ingredients:

• 1 box of Pepperoni Pizza Hot Pockets

• 1 pack of bacon

• Honey

• 1 jalapeño – sliced

• Derek Wolf | Big Bad BBQ Ale – Spiceology

• Bear Mountain BBQ Chef’s Choice Blend Pellets

Instructions:

1. Preheat your grill to 350 degrees F with Bear Mountain BBQ Chef’s Choice pellets.

2. Wrap each frozen Hot Pocket in a slice of thin bacon and place on a wire rack.

3. Drizzle honey over the Hot Pockets and place jalapeño slices on top.

4. Dust your Hot Pockets with Derek Wolf | Big Bad BBQ Ale – Spiceology or other BBQ rub.

5. Smoke for 45 minutes or until bacon is nice and crispy.

6. When done, top with more honey and enjoy!

For elevated game time grub, put Bear Mountain BBQ on your team roster this season. Both blends Duarte used are available exclusively at Walmart. To learn more about what real smoke flavor can do for your grilling game, and for more game day recipes, from chili to pizza, visit bearmountainbbq.com.

“Whether you’re all about college ball or you’re an NFL mega fan, kicking off each game with amazing barbecue is always easy with the right ingredients in play,” says Bear Mountain BBQ’s Levi Strayer.

