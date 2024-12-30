5 Important Questions to Ask Your Financial Advisor

(StatePoint) Working with a financial advisor can help you reach your short- and long-term financial goals. But it’s all about partnering with the right person, with the right credentials.

There are some important questions you should ask to determine if a potential advisor is the right fit for you, including these five:

What are your qualifications?

Did you know that almost anyone can call themselves a “financial planner” regardless of their skills and experience? Rather than hope for the best, find out if they are a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER® professional. This qualification means they have met rigorous educational, experiential and ethical qualifications.

What are your areas of expertise?

Depending on your goals and needs, you may prefer a planner who focuses on a particular area, such as estate planning or investing. Or, if you have uncommon circumstances, such as if you are a veteran or you are the caretaker for someone with special needs, you may want to look for someone with experience helping others in similar situations.

While a CFP® professional is qualified to provide comprehensive financial planning to everyone, it doesn’t hurt to learn more about your planner’s areas of expertise.

Will you act in my best interests?

In the course of financial planning, conflicts of interest can arise, making it important that you work with someone who will always put your best interests first. Ask your planner if they have a fiduciary duty to you. CFP® professionals commit to CFP Board to act as a fiduciary as part of their certification.

Have you ever been disciplined for unlawful or unethical actions?

For peace of mind, visit cfp.net/verify-a-cfp-professional. Using this tool, you can verify whether a given financial planner currently meets CFP Board’s ongoing certification requirements, as well as discover if the individual has ever been disciplined publicly by CFP Board.

What is your pay structure?

From fixed fees and hourly rates to retainers and commissions, financial planning pay structures vary by planner and firm. Be sure you understand how you will be charged in advance of receiving services and choose a payment structure that fits your needs. For example, if you anticipate needing frequent, ongoing services, paying a retainer may make the most sense. However, if you need one-time advice or short-term counsel, you may prefer to pay a flat fee for the specific service rendered.

Looking for a CFP® professional that’s the perfect match for your needs? Visit LetsMakeAPlan.org.

From retirement planning to debt management, there are many financial services a qualified planner can provide to help you create a more secure future. Before getting started, make sure to ask the right questions.

About Post Author