SOS Band Guitarist Reggie Ward Dies at 75

By Timothy Cox for Real Times Media

According to SOS Band leader, the group’s longtime guitarist, Reginald “Reggie” Ward Sr., has died. He was 75.

Abdul Ra’oof, who leads SOS Band, in addition to playing trumpet, said Ward’s death is shocking to the group, although Ward had recently undergone hospice care. During hospice, Atlanta city officials, including Mayor Andre Dickens and city council members, honored Ward with a special proclamation for services rendered as a longtime Atlanta resident. Ward and his family resided in the Atlanta suburb of Lawrenceville.

Concerning his longtime friend, Ra’oof said Ward is an “irreplaceable talent” but the band will likely utilize replacement services of a couple of guitarists used as substitutes whenever Ward would work with his other band, Fred Wesley and the New JBs. Ward has worked with each band, simultaneously for over 20 years.

On his Facebook page, SOS keyboardist and record producer Reggie “Wizard” Jones, of Aliquippa, Pa., expressed his sorrow and noted that he and Ward shared stages for more than 25 years.

Ra’oof, 74, like Ward, was a native of Albany, Ga. Both men played in rival Jr. high bands. Ra’oof attended South Side Jr. High and Ward went to Carver Jr. High. Both men graduated from Monroe High School, where they were standout musicians.

Ward died Monday, Dec. 21, 2024, of cancer-related challenges, Ra’oof said.

Before Ward made his mark in the ATL, he was a budding jam-session musician at the Living Room Lounge in Southwest Atlanta in the early 1980s. He also played in several popular club bands in Atlanta, including venues like Scarlet O’Hara’s, Cisco’s, Mr. V’s Figure 8, Regal Room and The Limelight.

Ultimately, his superior guitar talents landed him major gigs with many national headliners including organist Jimmy Smith, GAP Band lead singer, Charlie Wilson; producer Dallas Austin, Sleepy Brown, Organized Noize; Speech of Arrested Development, Chante Moore, Kenny Latimore and Darryl Simmons of The Deele fame.

In a backstage interview last June at the Bethesda Blues Theater in Bethesda, Maryland, Ward0 stated he was thankful to God that his talents landed him two major professional gigs simultaneously. He said he had replacements take over his SOS chair, whenever he performed overseas with Wesley, the former trombonist with James Brown and George Clinton’s Parliament Funkadelic outfits.

Celebration of Life Services will be held on Thursday, January 2, 2025, at 9 a.m., at Voices of Faith Church, 2500 Rockbridge Rd, Stone Mountain, GA, 30087. Visitation will be held from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., and Interment will be held Friday, January 3, 2025, at Georgia National Cemetery, 1080 Scott Hudgens Dr., Canton, GA, 30114.

Funeral Services are entrusted to Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, Gwinnett Chapel 914 Scenic Hwy., Lawrenceville, GA 30045.

Ward is survived by his wife of many years, Andrea Chase Ward; their children and grandchildren, said Ra’oof.

