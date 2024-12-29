‘Beyoncé Bowl’ Breaks Records

Beyoncé has been trending for 48 hours. And she’s probably about to trend for 48 more now that “Beyoncé Bowl” is officially on Netflix as a standalone event. Beyoncé stopped the world on Christmas when she performed her country album Cowboy Carter during Netflix’s NFL Christmas Day halftime show. The electric performances can be streamed on Netflix for your reviewing pleasure.

Beyoncé’s 13-minute halftime performance broke records, garnering 27 million views—more than the Ravens-Texans football game (24 million). Fans (and critics) haven’t stopped talking about Queen Bey’s magnificent hoedown. Behind-the-scenes clips are circulating on TikTok, showing how much time, effort, and precision it takes to pull off a Beyoncé show.

We watched the proud Houston native deliver pristine vocals, buck without missing a beat, and give dozens of other creators their time in the spotlight. Her rendition of Blackbird featured country music artists Tanner Adell, Tiera Kennedy, Reyna Roberts, and Brittney Spencer. Shaboozey and Post Malone also made appearances. We screamed in our living rooms when we noticed Bey’s old dance captain Ashley Everett dancing beside the queen again. But when Blue Ivy appeared, we collectively screamed.

“Fans in all 50 states and over 200 countries around the world watched some of the league’s brightest stars along with a dazzling performance by Beyoncé in a historic day for the NFL,” said Hans Schroeder, NFL executive vice president of media distribution, in a press release.

Other clips show members of the Beyhive swiftly exiting after her performance.

The NFL’s massive Christmas Day success overshadowed the traditional NBA. Even LeBron James threw shade at the NFL. “I love the NFL, I love the NFL but Christmas is our day,” James told ESPN’s Lisa Salters in a post-game interview.

Netflix faced criticism after the buffering issues they experienced with the Tyson v. Jake Paul fight. Beyonce’s epic game day performance proved the massive streaming service can handle larger audiences when it comes to streaming major sporting events.

