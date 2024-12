Gospel Artist Fred Hammond Joins Dr. Jamal Bryant to Usher in the New Year at New Birth on Dec. 31

Acclaimed Recording Artist Steven “Spud” Howard to Perform During Noon Service

Ring in the New Year with faith, reflection, and celebration at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, which will host two transformative New Year’s Eve services on Tuesday, Dec. 31, at noon and 10:30 p.m. Each service promises an unforgettable spiritual experience, featuring acclaimed recording artist Steven “Spud” Howard in the first service and Grammy Award-winning gospel legend Fred Hammond in the second.

New Birth will provide free, roundtrip shuttle service from MARTA’s Indian Creek Station to the church, located at 6400 Woodrow Rd., Stonecrest, GA. The morning shuttle departs at 11 a.m., and the evening shuttle departs at 9:30 p.m.

This year’s theme, “Unplugged – Plugged,” invites attendees to disconnect from distractions and reconnect with purpose, power, and faith.



“Join us this New Year’s Eve for two impactful encounters—UNPLUG from the weight of 2024, and PLUG into the Word, your purpose, and all God has prepared for you in 2025,” said New Birth’s Senior Pastor Dr. Jamal Harrison Bryant. “This is your moment to reflect, worship, and renew as we step into the new year. Don’t miss this powerful night of connection and transformation!”

Service Details:

• Noon Service: Doors open at 11 a.m. and will feature the uplifting sounds of Steven “Spud” Howard.

• 10:30 p.m. Service: Doors open at 9:30 p.m. and will culminate with a dynamic performance by Fred Hammond, ushering in the New Year with praise and worship.

Start 2025 with hope, renewal, and an encounter you won’t forget. For more information about New Birth’s New Year’s Eve celebration, visit www.newbirth.org

