Kwanzaa Celebrations Begin In Atlanta: Here’s What You Should Know

  • A.R. Shaw, Executive Editor

Kwanzaa celebrations will kick-off today and several events will take place in Atlanta and nationwide. Established in 1966 by Maulana Ron Karenga, Kwanzaa celebrates Black culture, community, family, and history. Kwanzaa gets its name from the Swahili phrase, “matunda ya kwanza.”

The colors of the Pan-African flag are also prominent. Red (the struggle), Black (the people), and green (the future) are featured in decorations and clothing. 

For the next week, friends and families will come together to honor the ancestors and celebrate Black culture. 

There are several principles of Kwanzaa which include Umoja (Unity), Kujichagulia (Self-Determination), Ujima (Collective Work and Responsibility), Ujamaa (Cooperative Economics), Nia (Purpose), Kuumba (Creativity), and Imani (Faith).

Each day, participants will light a candle to highlight the principles and recite the meanings. Other activities will follow such as reciting poetry and literature, African drumming and dancing, and the sharing of meals. 

Below are a few events this week in Atlanta.

December 26

Umoja Kwanzaa Celebration

Libation, Guest Speakers, Black Trivia, Live Music &Dance, and Vendor Market

1pm – 3pm

Join AST an African Sisterhood, INC and KMT Asen for an engaging Kwanzaa Experience. The program includes poetry, interactive games and a community building activity.

1:15pm – Ancestral Mathematics

1:45pm – Movement – Mama Damali Dance Troupe

2:15pm – Gale Fashion show

3:30pm – Kwanzaa Quiz Bowl & Prizes

Location
New Black Wall Street Market

8109 Mall Parkway, 

Stonecrest, GA 30038

Umoja Kwanzaa Celebration

African dancing & drumming, children’s activities, artisan market, performances, candle lighting ceremony, unity circle, and refreshments.

Location:

The ArtsXchange

2148 Newnan Street

East Point, GA 30344

 

December 27

Kwanzaa 2024 Kujichagulia

Presented by Atlanta Pan-African Coalition

• WADU celebrating 20th anniversary

• UNIA organizing fundraiser for Atlanta office

• ASCA preparing for January regional conference

• KOSSA updating on Haiti conditions

Location
Omenala Griot Afrocentric Museum & Event Center

337 Dargan Place SW

Atlanta, GA 30310

Kujichagulia at The Shrine of the Black Madonna

A Dynamic Kwanzaa Experience Hosted by Kenneth Zakee, with keynote speaker Dr. Daniel Black (Author, Professor, and Historian). Drumming, dancing, music and vendors!

Sponsored by Self-Help Credit Union and The Shrine of the Black Madonna

Location
Shrine of the Black Madonna

944 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd SW

Atlanta, GA 30310

 

Comments

