‘Go To Hell’, Trump Tells Death Row Inmates Whose Sentences Were Commuted

President-elect Donald Trump refused to wish a Merry Christmas to the 37 people who recently had their death sentences commuted by President Joe Biden.

On Wednesday (December 25), Trump marked Christmas Day by telling the 37 former death row inmates to “GO TO HELL” after Biden commuted their sentences, per The Hill.

“Also, to the 37 most violent criminals, who killed, raped, and plundered like virtually no one before them, but were just given, incredibly, a pardon by Sleepy Joe Biden,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

“I refuse to wish a Merry Christmas to those lucky ‘souls’ but, instead, will say, GO TO HELL!” he added.

Trump’s comments come after Biden commuted the sentences of 37 inmates on federal death row on Monday (December 22). Their sentences were converted to life in prison.

On Wednesday (December 25), Trump also took aim at China, accusing its soldiers of “illegally” manning the Panama Canal. Trump threatened last week to take back control of the Panama Canal, which was handed over to Panama in 1977.

“Merry Christmas to all, including to the wonderful soldiers of China, who are lovingly, but illegally, operating the Panama Canal (where we lost 38,000 people in its building 110 years ago), always making certain that the United States puts in Billions of Dollars in ‘repair’ money, but will have absolutely nothing to say about ‘anything,’” Trump wrote.

