Atlanta Hawks Explode With 50-Point 4th Quarter In Dramatic Comeback Win Against Chicago Bulls

The Atlanta Hawks were on the verge of dropping their third straight game to the Chicago Bulls during the waning minutes of the 4th quarter during last night’s game at State Farm Arena.

With less than seven minutes remaining in the game, the Hawks trailed 124-107. At that point, the Bulls had a 99.2% chance of winning the game, according to ESPN.

The Hawks would turn up the heat offensively by going on a 23-2 run to close out the game. During that stretch, the Hawks also scored 20 straight points.

In the fourth quarter, the Hawks scored 50 points against only one turnover, the first team to record such a stat in the modern era of the NBA.

Atlanta was led by Jalen Johnson who scored 30 points and added 15 rebounds, and Trae Young scored 27 points and 13 assists. DeAndre Hunter added 25 points off the bench, continuing his run for NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year.

The Bulls were able to gain an early lead thanks to Zach LaVine who scored 37 points and Jevon Carter who added 26 points along with seven three-pointers.

The Hawks are currently 16-15 and seeking a top five seed in the Eastern Conference which would allow them to avoid play-in games ahead of the playoffs.

