Tyler Perry’s ‘Six Triple Eight’ Debuts on Netflix

Tyler Perry proudly stands with members of the cast and crew of his latest film, “The Six Triple Eight,” starring Oprah Winfrey, Kerry Washington and others. Perry wrote and directed the film. The true story is based on the U.S. military’s first and predominantly all-Black female unit deployed overseas during World War II from 1945 to 1946. The U.S. Army’s 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion is recognized as the first predominantly all-Black female unit. During World War II they began to sort and distribute over 17 million pieces of backlogged mail. Courtesy of National Park Service and Tyler Perry

by Ariyana Griffin

AFRO Staff Writer

“The Six Triple Eight,” a film directed by Tyler Perry debuted on Netflix Dec. 20 after weeks of private screenings and talk back sessions. The film highlights the heroism and groundbreaking work done by the U.S. Army’s 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion during World War II.

The true story is based on the country’s first and predominantly all-Black female unit deployed overseas during World War II from 1945 to 1946. The Battalion, stationed in Europe, was responsible for sorting and routing 17 million pieces of backlogged mail that had not been delivered to soldiers under the command of Major Charity Adams. Tasked with only six months to complete the job, the women completed it in only 90 days under their motto “no mail, low morale.”

Dante R. Brizill, an author and educator based in Delaware, wrote a series titled “Greatness Under Fire” where he highlights the history that Black Americans have contributed to World War II. “Black Women In WWII,” the final book, highlights Black women –including the ladies of the 6888th.

“The role of African Americans in World War II has kind of been limited just to talking about the Tuskegee Airmen,” said Brizill. “We haven’t really scratched the surface of the contributions that African-American men and women made in that war, and particularly the women who faced racial and gender discrimination, but they still did all they could to serve their country at home and abroad.”

He said it’s important for platforms like Netflix to highlight the 6888th’s contributions to a wide audience so more people can learn about the untold story of brave women, such as the leader of the 6888th, Lt. Col. Charity E. Adams-Earley.

“The 688th story is kind of like an underdog story, these women who were underestimated, who had a very important job to do in a limited amount of time to do it,” said Brizill

“They were led by a fearless leader, who had impeccable credentials academically – the highest ranking Black female officer in the war. Her story just by itself is inspirational – they had such a monumental task to do in such a short amount of time, and did it in record time,” Brizill told the AFRO. “I just think that’s something that people needed to know, due to the inspirational nature of it and the significance of the work that they did.”

The film went to select theatres on Dec. 6, prompting screenings, including one held by retired U.S. Army Master Sergeant Elizabeth Helms Frazier.

During her service, Frazier remembered being interested in the Army’s 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion after seeing a black and white photo of Major Adams inspecting the troops. Instantly drawn to the story and history, she began to be more involved, eventually becoming a part of the East Coast 6888th monument team.

In 2018, a monument dedicated to the women and Major Charity Adams, placed at the Buffalo Soldier Monument Park at Fort Leavenworth, Kan. The monument stands as a testament to their bravery, resilience and dedication.

She expressed that a highlight of working and meeting women who served with the Six Triple Eight was surprising Corporal Lena Derriecott Bell with meeting Ebony Obsidian, who plays her in the film, for her 100th birthday in 2023. Bell died in January of this year.

“Ebony has embodied King’s spirit,” said Frazier.

Frazier expressed that with the screening she held at the Next Act Cinema in Pikesville, Md., she wanted to uplift the story and encourage people to learn about their story.

“I wanted to honor the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion,” said Frazier. “There are two living members; Major Fannie Griffin McLendon – she’s a 104. The youngest of the group is Ms. Anna Mae Robertson – she’s 100. I wanted to do it for them.”

She expressed the importance of their work and mail even during her service, as it was a top way to hear and connect to family when soldiers were away from home.

“Having been in the service way before social media started happening, I can tell you how important it was to get the letters, the cards and the boxes,” said Frazier. “Mail could make a bad day a good day at least a little while. I often say that mail was the third most important thing to a service member. The first was getting paid, the second was food and shelter and the third was mail.”

Frazier encourages everyone to watch the film and even host watch parties with family and friends, either in theaters or at home, now that the film is available on Netflix on Dec. 20.

“This movie has truly told this amazing story of these women whose mission was mail because, in the end, it lets the generations know that the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion also guaranteed their freedom,” said Frazier. “I hope that everyone will enjoy the movie.”

About Post Author