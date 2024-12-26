Kwanzaa Celebrations Begin In Atlanta: Here’s What You Should Know

Kwanzaa celebrations will kick-off today and several events will take place in Atlanta and nationwide. Established in 1966 by Maulana Ron Karenga, Kwanzaa celebrates Black culture, community, family, and history. Kwanzaa gets its name from the Swahili phrase, “matunda ya kwanza.”

The colors of the Pan-African flag are also prominent. Red (the struggle), Black (the people), and green (the future) are featured in decorations and clothing.

For the next week, friends and families will come together to honor the ancestors and celebrate Black culture.

There are several principles of Kwanzaa which include Umoja (Unity), Kujichagulia (Self-Determination), Ujima (Collective Work and Responsibility), Ujamaa (Cooperative Economics), Nia (Purpose), Kuumba (Creativity), and Imani (Faith).

Each day, participants will light a candle to highlight the principles and recite the meanings. Other activities will follow such as reciting poetry and literature, African drumming and dancing, and the sharing of meals.

Below are a few events this week in Atlanta.

December 26

Umoja Kwanzaa Celebration

Libation, Guest Speakers, Black Trivia, Live Music &Dance, and Vendor Market 1pm – 3pm Join AST an African Sisterhood, INC and KMT Asen for an engaging Kwanzaa Experience. The program includes poetry, interactive games and a community building activity. 1:15pm – Ancestral Mathematics 1:45pm – Movement – Mama Damali Dance Troupe 2:15pm – Gale Fashion show 3:30pm – Kwanzaa Quiz Bowl & Prizes Location

New Black Wall Street Market 8109 Mall Parkway, Stonecrest, GA 30038 Umoja Kwanzaa Celebration African dancing & drumming, children’s activities, artisan market, performances, candle lighting ceremony, unity circle, and refreshments. Location: The ArtsXchange 2148 Newnan Street East Point, GA 30344 December 27 Kwanzaa 2024 Kujichagulia Presented by Atlanta Pan-African Coalition • WADU celebrating 20th anniversary • UNIA organizing fundraiser for Atlanta office • ASCA preparing for January regional conference • KOSSA updating on Haiti conditions Location

Omenala Griot Afrocentric Museum & Event Center 337 Dargan Place SW Atlanta, GA 30310 Kujichagulia at The Shrine of the Black Madonna A Dynamic Kwanzaa Experience Hosted by Kenneth Zakee, with keynote speaker Dr. Daniel Black (Author, Professor, and Historian). Drumming, dancing, music and vendors! Sponsored by Self-Help Credit Union and The Shrine of the Black Madonna Location

Shrine of the Black Madonna 944 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd SW Atlanta, GA 30310

