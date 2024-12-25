The Carr Report: Mom canceled Christmas! Was she wrong?

Getty Images

I recently received this question in my inbox:

I’ve been repeatedly talking to my 16-year-old child about being disre­spectful, poor grades, and just an over­all attitude of “whatever.” On her last report card there were 3 D’s. I stated then, if this wasn’t rectified, among oth­er things Christmas will be canceled. It wasn’t rectified—so I canceled Christ­mas. Do you think this was extreme or just the right amount of “The more you mess around, the more you’re gonna find out?”

~ Marie

Damon here: I corresponded with Marie to get more detail. Here’s a sum­mary.

Her daughter goes to a private school. She’s been doing well up until now. She’s currently a junior in high school. Lately, she’s been wilding out. She’s been want­ing to do things her way. Her focus has been on being cute and popular instead of focusing on school and chores—so mom canceled Christmas. Didn’t buy her one gift—not-a-one! Her daughter is furious. Mom stood her ground al­though she feels guilty for taking such a stance. Was mom wrong here? I put the question before my Facebook group for them to weigh in. Below are some of their comments:

I see myself doing the same thing plus more. I can’t stand disrespectful kids.

-Choice

Not extreme at all. ESPECIALLY for a 16-year-old!

Yeah—she messed around and found out momma wasn’t playing! Shoot for birthday gifts, young lady!

-Tonya

Mom wasn’t wrong. Mom should be more involved with keeping up with her grades. And she should have gotten that attitude in check years ago.

-Vonetta

Did she make threats or try to find out what the problem is? Kids act out for a reason. The thing I hate more than disrespectful kids is a dismissive parent. Material things aren’t the backbones of life. If the girl didn’t “act right” for Christmas, Mom needs to find out what will help her behavior.

-Rhonda

It’s said that she’s repeatedly talked to her child. Sometimes there aren’t any underlying issues on why some of these kids act out. They’re growing up in a totally dif­ferent world than we did at their age. It’s ALLLLLLLLLL about image. The behavior didn’t change and Christmas was canceled. I agree with mom.

-Lee Lah

Mom isn’t wrong. Gifts are a privilege not a right. We don’t reward poor grades and poor behavior.

-Autumn

Nah, I don’t think so. It sounds like boundaries were not set in the begin­ning, however, you have to start setting them at some point. The world is not as forgiving as you are and the world is not going to take the time to ask what their issue is.

-Steve

Tough love is completely appropriate when teenagers aren’t acting right.

-Neefesa

Mom is probably correct. How in­volved is mom in her daughter’s studies? I ask because if she’s involved maybe she would have seen this disaster coming and handle it differ­ently. On the other hand, most kids to­day have this sense of entitlement. They want the rewards but do not want to do the work to earn them.

-Rosalind

I have questions: How involved is she with her child’s schoolwork? Why is she just finding out about it on a report card? As far as whatever attitude and disre­spectful talk, I would hope I would have a relationship where I could actually sit down and talk to my child. I would ask questions and look for answers.

-Angelique

I’m definitely on mom’s side here. I have a 17-year-old daughter. Trust and believe, I would’ve done the same in that situation. As a parent, I’m sitting down to help you with homework from pre-K through middle school. Towards the end of middle school, that’s when I make it known that I’m still here to help but high school is coming up and it’s time to start getting work done independent­ly so you’ll be prepared for college. My daughter is a junior in high school and I don’t need to follow her schoolwork as closely as I did when she was younger because she’s learning to be an adult.

-Danielle

I have canceled Christmas for less for one of my daughters, so no, I don’t think she is wrong. It was a hard thing to do but I did it and it worked out.

-Tosha

Mom was right. She shouldn’t feel guilty about setting the standard and adhering to it.

-Elisa

It’s the consequences of her actions. I had to pull out some old school par­enting on my grandson. I told him time and time again, when you leave, let me know and when you come back, let me know. He left one day running out to whom was picking him up for youth church. I went behind him and asked, “What did I tell you about leaving with­out saying something?” He responded with that funky, nasty, dirty, ugly tone “bye” as if I was bothering him. I should

and snatched him up. However, since he was going to church I had anhave done a M-A-D-E-A other trick for him. When he came back, guess who couldn’t get in. It was freezing outside. He was only wearing a hoodie. He called, screamed through the door, and banged on the door. I didn’t bother to answer or open the door for 45 minutes. He was heated emotionally but freezing physically. Guess who lets me know when they leave and re­turn? He learned his les­son as her daughter will learn her lesson. ­

-Renee

Good for you. I’m glad you stuck to your guns. You can show her better than you can tell. Hope­fully, lessons learned.

-Melvin

If more parents did this there wouldn’t be so many “UNGRATE­FUL TEENS/YOUNG ADULTS” REFUSING TO WORK but want ex­pensive items.

-Jacqueline

She did the right thing. These days some kids are just too disrespectful. They have the audacity to be disrespectful then ask and expect you to buy them something or take them somewhere. “She gon’ learn today!”

Mika

Kids need to under­stand in life there are consequences for their actions. She learned to­day.

-Mario

Damon here: Unan­imously people agreed that mom was right and within reason. I agree with the mother’s de­cision to demonstrate tough love. What children fail to realize is that par­ents want to reward their children for a job well done. Raising successful, law-abiding children that are positive contributors to society is the biggest accomplishment for all parents. Punishing them when they do wrong hurts the parents just as much as it hurts the child, for we as parents are disappointed to see that you, the child, aren’t living up to your full po­tential.

