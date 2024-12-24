Quavo Teams Up With Atlanta Community Food Bank, Atlanta City Council To Support Communities Facing Food Scarcity

Quavo and the team at Quavo Cares hosted their second annual Huncho Farms in partnership with the Atlanta Community Food Bank and the Atlanta City Council. Supporting seniors who are raising their grandchildren, Quavo Cares continues to pursue its mission to support communities facing food scarcity.

The vibrant marketplace offered live music and holiday-themed activities for their 500 families in addition to a custom Huncho Farms cookbook containing timeless, nutritional, and easy-to-make holiday recipes. After the success of last year’s event, this year’s Huncho Farms was inspired by local farmers markets with tents carrying fresh produce, meat, bread, pastries, and more. Quavo made a special appearance alongside Councilwoman Andrea Boone from the City of Atlanta, HOPE Hustlers, a leading criminal violence intervention (CVI) organization based in Atlanta that is part of The Rocket Foundation’s SPARK grants program collective.

“I’m so grateful that Quavo and the Quavo Cares Foundation chose this community for their Huncho Farms event this year. This neighborhood is situated in a food desert, where a vast number of grandparents are raising their grandchildren. Food costs are exorbitant, making it more difficult for people to address their basic needs. This farmer’s market-style food drive will assist many hard-working people who deserve to have healthy fresh food and vegetable options this holiday season. Thanks to the generosity of the Quavo Cares Foundation, our residents will enjoy a beautiful Christmas dinner.” Andrea Boone, Atlanta City Council, District 10

As part of Quavo Cares’ commitment to improving the lives of Atlanta residents, Huncho Farms has become an essential component of the foundation. The first installment of Huncho Farms sprouted from two years of drive-thru Thanksgiving hand-outs where local families received turkeys, holiday meals, essential household items, and GoPuff gift cards handed out by Quavo himself.

Aiding their endeavors in making a meaningful impact in the Atlanta community, the foundation received a generous $150K grant from the Tender Foundation in support of single black moms through their guaranteed income program. After the drive-thru’s success, the event expanded and became Huncho Farms. With a focus on communities facing food insecurities, Quavo Cares has previously partnered with Walmart, Feeding America, New Bethel Ministries, and the Atlanta Community Food Bank to foster community and serve families from Gwinnett, Fulton and Dekalb counties.

About Post Author