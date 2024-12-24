NCNW Issues Statement on Biden-Harris Administration Commutations

Today, the Biden-Harris Administration announced sentences for 37 of 40 individuals on federal death row were commuted from execution to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole. National Council of Negro Women (NCNW) President and CEO Shavon Arline-Bradley issued the following statement:

“We commend President Joe Biden for commuting the sentences of majority of individuals on death row. This is a step to make sure there is a commitment to humanity, as well as making sure that the crimes committed meet humane punishment.

Understanding, Black people make up just 14% of the country’s population, but nearly 40% of the federal prison population, we still have much work to do to ensure that disparities that filter through every aspect of the criminal justice system are fair and just. As we advocate for women of African descent, their families and communities, this affects us and our experiences. The scale of justice should be balanced, as well as blind, but unfortunately it is not, and we are thankful the Biden-Harris administration also understands this a well. This was the right decision.”

This historic clemency action builds on the President’s record of criminal justice reform. He has issued more commutations at this point in his presidency than any of his recent predecessors at the same point in their first terms. Earlier this month, President Biden announced clemency for approximately 1,500 Americans – the most ever in a single day – who have shown successful rehabilitation and a commitment to making communities safer.

National Council of Negro Women (NCNW) is an “organization of organizations,” comprised of over 330 campus and community-based sections and 38 national women’s organizations that enlightens, inspires, and connects more than 2,000,000 women and men. Its mission is to lead, advocate for, and empower women of African descent, their families and communities. It was founded in 1935 by Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune, an influential educator and activist, and for more than fifty years, the iconic Dr. Dorothy Height was president of NCNW.

Today, the NCNW programs are grounded on a foundation of critical concerns that are now “NCNW Priorities.” Our organization promotes education; encourages entrepreneurship, financial literacy, and economic stability; educates women about health and promotes healthcare access, and promotes civic engagement and advocates for sound public policy and social justice.

