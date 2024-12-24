21 Savage, Dekalb County Of Atlanta Hosts 6th Annual Holiday Toy Drive

21 Savage and his Leading By Example Foundation hosted their sixth annual holiday toy drive at The Porter Sanford III Performing Arts & Community Center in partnership with Dekalb County of Atlanta.

At this year’s lively annual giveback 21 Savage and the Leading By Example foundation provide over 3,000 toys, clothes, food, bikes and additional Christmas gifts to over 1,000 families and children. During the event, Congressman Hank Johnson and his wife, Commissioner Mereda Davis Johnson of DeKalb County—- long-time supporters of 21 Savage and his work in the social impact space—presented 21 Savage with 4 proclamations and 2 community action awards.

Among them was a declaration of December 21st as ’21 Savage Leading By Example Day’ in DeKalb County, Georgia, highlighting his ongoing contributions to the community ahead of the holidays.

This holiday drive comes on the heels of the success of Savage’s annual ‘issa back to school drive’ in August, which debuted the first-ever Leading By Example Social Impact Village, sponsored by Amazon Access. The village featured leading Atlanta-based non profit organizations including the Decatur-Dekalb chapter of the National Coalition of 100 Black Women and Wealthy Habits.

21 Savage and Leading By Examplealso partnered with Wealthy Habits to author and launch a free financial literacy toolkit titled Master Your Money Financial Success 101 Guide With 21 Savage, which was distributed onsite, giving access to the 3,000 students that attended, and is now available for free download on theLeading By Example Foundation website. In 2018, he partnered with Get Schooled to launch the “21 Savage Bank Account” campaign, promoting financial education for youth.

Through his foundation, he has provided over 1,000 students with financial literacy education, job placements at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, and bank accounts, while also offering free financial literacy access to thousands of students nationwide through his Bank Account At Home online education program.

