UNCF Raises Nearly $4 Million at Atlanta Mayor’s Masked Ball

In an era of inexplicable dwindling federal and state support for the invaluable urban treasures known as Historically Black Colleges and Universities, galas such as the annual UNCF Atlanta Mayor’s Masked Ball become even more crucial to the sustainability of these hallowed institutions of higher learning.

City leaders and fundraiser organizers proudly announce that the 80th Mayor’s Masked Ball held on Saturday, Dec. 21 at the Signia Hotel may have been the most successful to date raising nearly $4 million for Black college students and HBCUs. Actor-comedian Anthony Anderson hosted the exclusive soiree attended by many of Atlanta’s most prominent citizens as well as local and national dignitaries.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens welcomed guests of the event which included such celebrated citizens as Ambassador Andrew Young and Atlanta Voice publisher and CEO Janis Ware, to support UNCF’s mission of investing in Better Futures® for the young men and women of color by helping them move to and through college.

This year’s UNCF Mayor’s Masked Ball attracted more than 1,400 attendees, including entertainers from film, television and music, major sports figures, business leaders, elected officials and social influencers. Mayor Dickens and Dr. Michael Lomax began the evening with a VIP Reception. Following the VIP reception and dinner, Mayor Dickens and UNCF President and CEO Michel Lomax welcomed guests before the presentation of awards. The elegant affair concluded with musical entertainment by legendary singer Charlie Wilson. Patrons were invited to attend the After The Masked Ball after-party to continue the revelry with more music.

UNCF A special thank you to Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and Anthony Anderson for their long-standing support. Dr. Lomax said in a Facebook post: “Walking into the final and largestevent of the year and celebrating an incredible year honoring UNCF’s 80th anniversary! A heartfelt thank you to everyone who supported the UNCF Atlanta Mayor’s Masked Ball and HBCU students in Atlanta. …

Co-chairs for this year’s ball were Jason Morris, SVP and Chief Legal Officer of Norfolk Southern and LaSonja Scott, VP of Sustainability, Finance, Strategy & Governance for the Coca-Cola Company. Sponsors included Chick-Fil-A, Delta Arlines, Target, Google and Nike, along with HJ Russell & Company, Morehouse School of Medicine, Verizon and Publix Supermarket Charities.

Over the years, the UNCF has raised more than $5 billion and assisted more than 500,000 students realize their dreams of a college eduction, including students and graduates of four local UNCF member institutions – Clark Atlanta University, the Interdenominational Theological Center, Morehouse College and Spelman College — Atlanta students attending other UNCF colleges and universities.

