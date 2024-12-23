Michael Penix Jr. Steady In 1st NFL Start, Falcons Regain NFC South Lead

The Atlanta Falcons’ 1st round draft pick Michael Penix, Jr. said that he was prepared for the moment. Making his first NFL start against the lowly New York Giants, Penix remained steady and displayed the skills that made him one of the top quarterbacks in his class.

“I worked extremely hard to get to this position,” Penix, Jr. said post-game. “And I just had to go out there and execute. And we executed to get a win today.”

Penix led the Falcons to a 34-7 victory over the Giants after connecting on 18-27 passes for 202 yards.

While those numbers aren’t eye-popping, Penix was made several key throws that proved he understands the importance of game management. The rookie was able to keep the Falcons’ offense on the field by converting 10 first downs by passing. He also converted eight of 14 third downs.

His one blemish came in the second quarter, but wasn’t his fault. While in the red zone, Penix threw to tight end Kyle Pitts who initially caught the pass three yards from the end zone and lost control of the ball, causing an interception.

However, the Falcons’ defense would help Penix tremendously. Jesse Bates and Matthew Judon both recorded a pick-six (interception and touch down).

Overall, Penix proved that he can control the game and put his team in a position to win.

The Falcons regained the lead in the NFC South after the Dallas Cowboys defeated the Tampa Bay Bucs. The Falcons now control their own destiny and could host a playoff game if they win their final two games, or the Bucs lose another game.

Next Sunday, the Falcons will face-off against the streaking Washington Commanders.

