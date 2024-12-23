Entertainment

Denzel Washington Gets Baptized, Becomes Minister

  • Black Information Network
Photo: Getty Images

Denzel Washington got baptized and became a minister during a live-streamed ceremony on Saturday (December 21).

According to PEOPLE, Washington, 69, was baptized at the Kelly Temple Church of God in Christ, located in Harlem, New York. Video of the ceremony livestreamed on Facebook showed the actor wearing a gray T-shirt and black sweatpants as he was immersed in baptimisal water.

He was also presented with his certificate of baptism and minister license, which will allow him to be ordained in the future.

During the ceremony, Washington spoke out embracing his faith ahead of his 70th birthday.

“In one week I turn 70,” he said, per Page Six. “It took a while but I’m here.”

“If [God] can do this for me, there’s nothing He can’t do for you. The sky literally is the limit,” Washington added.

Washington’s wife, Pauletta, also attended the ceremony, appearing emotional as she talked about her husband’s spiritual journey.

“Forty-six years later, here I’m still standing next to him as only God will have it,” Pauletta said. “So I’m very proud of you. You are the head of our house and you have set a great example for our children, who are now adult children who know the difference because we have shown them the difference.”

Washington previously opened up about his religious journey in a personal essay for Esquire. The actor said his first visit to the Pentecostal West Angeles Church in Los Angeles was “the biggest moment of my life.”

“Things I said about God when I was a little boy, just reciting them in church along with everybody else, I know now. God is real. God is love. God is the only way. God is the true way. God blesses. It’s my job to lift God up, to give Him praise, to make sure that anyone and everyone I speak to the rest of my life understands that He is responsible for me,” Washington wrote in his Esquire essay.

“When you see me, you see the best I could do with what I’ve been given by my lord and savior. I’m unafraid. I don’t care what anyone thinks,” he continued. “See, talking about the fear part of it — you can’t talk like that and win Oscars. You can’t talk like that and party. You can’t say that in this town.”

The Black Information Network is your source for Black News! Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

About Post Author

Black Information Network

Black Information Network is the first and only 24/7 national and local all-news audio service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective. BIN is enabled by the resources, assets and financial support of iHeartMedia and the support of its Founding Partners: Bank of America, CVS Health, GEICO, Lowe’s, McDonald’s USA, Sony, 23andMe and Verizon. BIN is focused on service to the Black community and providing an information window for those outside the community to help foster communication, accountability and deeper understanding.

Black Information Network is distributed nationally through the iHeartRadio app and accessible via mobile, smart speakers, smart TVs and other connected platforms, and on dedicated all-news local broadcast AM/FM radio stations. BIN also provides the news service for iHeartMedia’s 106 Hip Hop, R&B and Gospel stations across the country. Please visit www.BINNews.com for more information.

See author's posts

Comments

From the Web

Skip to content