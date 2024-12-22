Denise J Lewis Leads the Future of UAW Retiree Medical Benefits Trust

by Ebony JJ Curry

Denise J. Lewis takes the helm as the new Chairperson of the UAW Retiree Medical Benefits Trust Board, stepping into a critical leadership role following the passing of founding member Robert Naftaly. Her appointment, effective immediately, marks a significant moment for the Trust, which serves as a vital lifeline for UAW retirees and their families.

Lewis has served on the Trust’s Board of Trustees since January 2023, bringing seasoned expertise and a deep commitment to governance and financial stewardship. Her prior contributions have spanned oversight of audits, budgets, and compliance measures, responsibilities essential to the Trust’s mission of providing quality health care for over 530,000 members. As a member of the Audit and Budget Subcommittee, she has navigated complex layers of financial reporting, risk management, and internal controls, solidifying her role as a trusted steward of the Trust’s long-term sustainability.

The Trust’s CEO, Jessica Gubing, affirmed Lewis’s readiness for this pivotal role. “Denise Lewis is an esteemed leader who has become an invaluable voice for the UAW retirees covered under the Trust,” Gubing stated. “As our board chair, Denise will help further the Trust’s mission to serve our members, as well as our commitment to the long-term viability of the Trust. We are lucky to have her as our next Chairperson.”

Lewis succeeds Naftaly, whose legacy as a founding member of the Trust laid the groundwork for what it has become today. Established in 2010 as the result of the 2007 contract negotiations between the UAW and Detroit’s Big Three automakers—General Motors, Chrysler, and Ford—the Trust is the largest non-governmental purchaser of retiree health care in the country. It administers health care plans to retirees and their families with the mission of not just providing benefits but enabling a quality of life that members deserve after a lifetime of work.

Lewis’s professional background as a retired Senior Partner and former Board Member of Honigman LLP speaks volumes about her capability to lead in this capacity. Honigman, Michigan’s largest law firm, has been the backdrop for her distinguished career in corporate governance and finance. Her expertise is widely recognized, having been honored by Best Lawyers in America and Chambers USA as one of the nation’s leading business lawyers. With a B.A. from Barnard College, Columbia University, and a J.D. from the University of Michigan Law School, Lewis’s academic credentials are as impressive as her professional achievements.

Her influence extends well beyond the legal and corporate worlds. Lewis has left an indelible mark in Detroit’s civic and cultural spheres, serving on boards that reflect her commitment to community and equity. She has chaired the Board of Governors of Wayne State University, helped guide Detroit area hospitals as a board member, and currently lends her expertise to organizations such as the Detroit Opera and the Motown Museum. At Wayne State University Foundation, she serves on the Investment Committee, driving strategies that prioritize financial health and community impact.

Lewis’s vision for leadership aligns seamlessly with the Trust’s mission. As of December 31, 2023, the Trust managed $60.5 billion in assets, a testament to its role as a responsible steward of resources for its members. Health benefits spending for 2023 amounted to approximately $3 billion, emphasizing the scale of the Trust’s commitment to its members. This stewardship ensures access to affordable, quality health care for today’s retirees while safeguarding resources for future generations.

Her immediate appointment underscores the urgency and importance of continuing the work Naftaly championed. The Trust stands as a pillar of stability for UAW retirees, ensuring access to essential health care services and benefits in an economic landscape that often leaves retirees vulnerable. The Trust’s formation during the economic turbulence of the late 2000s reflected the union’s forward-thinking approach, creating a safety net for workers whose health care might otherwise have been jeopardized.

Gubing’s acknowledgment of Lewis as an “invaluable voice” speaks to her ability to navigate the multifaceted challenges of this role. Whether it’s managing the financial intricacies of a multi-billion-dollar organization or advocating for retirees whose labor built the backbone of America’s automotive industry, Lewis’s leadership reflects a balance of precision, care, and commitment.

As a Black woman at the helm of such an influential organization, Lewis’s appointment is not just a testament to her qualifications but a milestone that underscores the growing importance of representation in leadership roles that directly impact diverse communities. Her work resonates deeply with Detroit’s rich history of labor activism and its ongoing fight for economic and social justice.

The Trust’s origins and its continued success are built on the idea that health care is not a luxury but a right earned by the workers who’ve poured their lives into building the nation’s industries. Lewis’s leadership symbolizes a continuation of that principle, with a vision for governance that prioritizes equity, accountability, and sustainability.

For retirees and their families, this transition signals confidence in the Trust’s future. The seamless shift in leadership ensures that the work to protect benefits and enhance quality of life will not miss a beat. Lewis brings a wealth of experience, a reputation for excellence, and a community-centered approach to this role, affirming that the Trust is in capable hands.

Her story and her leadership serve as reminders of the importance of advocacy and stewardship in positions of power. As the Trust navigates the challenges of health care in a constantly shifting landscape, Denise J. Lewis is poised to lead with the integrity and vision that this moment requires. The legacy of Robert Naftaly will guide her, but it is her unique voice and perspective that will shape the Trust’s next chapter.

