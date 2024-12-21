South Fulton’s Global South Film Festival Deemed Star-studded Success

South Fulton recently hosted their inaugural “Global South Film Festival” at the South Fulton Southwest Arts Center. There were an array of films and performances that were all created from descendants of the African diaspora.

Opening night was hosted by one of the stars of Tyler Perry’s “Beauty in Black” on Netflix, Terrell Carter. He opened the evening with a slowed, jazzy rendition of the Gnarles Barkley hit song, “Crazy” with a three piece band. The audience loved it and he was greeted with a roaring round of applause. He then later introduced the Mayor of the City of South Fulton, Mayor Kobi who brought warm greetings and introduced the week’s opening film “Doubles” by Ian Harnarine. Afterwards there was a Q&A session where Harnarine shared his story of his own personal story and how it connected with the Trinidadian lead character.

When asked about the purpose of the festival, Mayor Kobi says:

“As ‘The Blackest City in America’, we felt a duty to create a space for our storytellers from across the diaspora to tell our stories”.”

-Mayor Kobi, Mayor of The City of South Fulton

Tuesday incorporated a special performance from African drummer Frank Malloy IV that opened the second film, “Kumina Queen” by Nyasha Laing that highlights the African dance that allows communion between people of African decent and their ancestors. Wednesday, mega producer Khari “Needlz” Cain screened a special documentary that highlights his daughter Makayla and her journey with autism. There were a number of autism awareness organizations in attendance as well as a autism sensory activation incorporated in order to help those who don’t have autism understand the real life experience.

Closing night highlighted the viral death of the Atlanta deacon, Deacon Johnny Hollman who was murdered by Atlanta Police in August of 2023. His family was in attendance showing support of the with hopes to continue to bring visibility to his death. Neither the officer nor the tow truck driver involved have been indicted.

On that same night, there was also an insightful conversation about real estate and black generational wealth hosted by include 3x NAACP Image Award-winner Malik Yoba where he also screened the first episode of his docu-series “The Real Estate Mix Tape Vol: 1”. Other members on the panel include financial adviser Shavon Roman (owner of Heal Plan Invest) and Michael Coleman (founder of the podcast “Think Real Estate”). Other special guests included Demetria McKinney (Tyler Perry’s House of Payne), Kiami Daveal (“Lavender” from Matilda), Tik Tok and YouTube influencer Tony Talks, and more.

The Global South Film Festival showcases diverse narratives and talented storytellers, highlighting the rich cultural heritage of the diaspora at the Southwest Arts Center in South Fulton.

For more information on the City of South Fulton and it’s events text NEWS to 55444 or visit cityofsouthfultonga.gov.

