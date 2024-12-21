Entertainment

Jeezy Headlines Drais Nightclub In Las Vegas With Special Guest 2 Chainz

  • A.R. Shaw, Executive Editor

Jeezy recently served as the headlining act at Drais Nightclub in Las Vegas. The Atlanta native took attendees on journey through his career starting from the “Trap or Die” era to his most recent hits. 

Wearing a customized Atlanta Falcons jersey, Jeezy entered the stage performing hits such as “Standing Ovation,” “Dey Know,” and “Trap or Die.” 

He also performed hits from the TM101 era such as “Go Crazy,” “And Then What,” and “Bottom of the Map.” 

Jeezy brought his Atlanta comrade 2 Chainz along for the ride as they teamed up to perform the hit “Superfreak.” 

Jeezy gave a shout out to Atlanta which was well-represented during a weekend where the Atlanta Hawks and Atlanta Falcons had games in Las Vegas. 

To pay homage to his hometown, Jeezy ended his set with the anthem, “Put On.” 

Drai’s Beachclub, Nightclub has been in existence for 10 years and featured performances by Wiz Khalifa, Gucci Mane, Kendrick Lamar, Fabolous, E-40, Yo Gotti, Jeezy, Moneybagg Yo, DaBaby  Chris Brown, 2 Chainz, The Weeknd, and more. 

