Ex-White House Strategist Suggests Trump Could Run For Third Term In 2028

A former White House chief strategist has suggested that President-elect Donald Trump could seek a third term in office.

During a speech at Sunday’s (December 15) annual gala for the New York Young Republican Club, ex-chief strategist Steve Bannon claimed that wording in the 22nd Amendment of the Constitution leaves room for Trump to possibly run for president again, per Newsweek.

The 22nd Amendment states: “No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice.” Bannon said Mike Davis, a Republican lawyer expected to be tapped for the role of attorney general, noted that the Constitution doesn’t specify whether this only applies to consecutive terms.

“Donald John Trump is going to raise his hand on the King James Bible and take the oath of office, his third victory and his second term,” Bannon said Sunday. “And the viceroy Mike Davis tells me, since it doesn’t actually say consecutive, that, I don’t know, maybe we do it again in ’28? Are you guys down for that? Trump ’28?”

The 22nd Amendment was ratified in 1951 after former President Franklin D. Roosevelt was elected to four terms between 1933 and 1945. Members of Congress pushed for a two-term limit for presidents amid growing concerns about abuse of power.

Trump has previously rejected the idea of repealing the 22nd Amendment.

“I wouldn’t be in favor of a challenge. Not for me. I wouldn’t be in favor of it at all,” Trump told TIME in April. “I intend to serve four years and do a great job.”

However, Trump made comments about serving more than two terms during the National Rifle Association’s annual meeting in May.

“You know, FDR, 16 years—almost 16 years—he was four terms. I don’t know, are we going to be considered three-term? Or two-term?” the President-elect questioned.

In November, Trump reportedly quipped to House Republicans that he wouldn’t run again in 2028 “unless you do something.”