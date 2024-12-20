Social Media Reacts to Trump Walking Back Promise to Lower Grocery Prices

Photo: Getty Images

President-elect Donald Trump has admitted that lowering prices at the grocery store will be “very hard” after repeatedly promising to slash costs during his campaign.

Prior to the admission, Trump claimed several times that he would bring down grocery prices for everyday Americans.

“Grocery prices have skyrocketed; how can a family afford that? So, when I win, I will immediately bring prices down,” Trump said during an August press conference in New Jersey.

After paying for multiple customers’ bills at a grocery store in Smithton, Pennsylvania, Trump said in September: “We’ll do that for you from the White House, alright?”

The president-elect touted “A vote for Trump means your groceries will be cheaper” at a rally just days before the election.

After securing the White House, Trump claimed that groceries were the main reason he won.

“I won on groceries. A very simple word, groceries,” he said in an interview. “I started using the word. The groceries. When you buy apples, when you buy bacon, when you buy eggs, they would double and triple the price over a short period of time.”

Now, social media users are calling out Trump for apparently backtracking on his promise to lower grocery costs.

When asked if his presidency would be a failure if he didn’t lower grocery prices, Trump told TIME: “I don’t think so. Look, they got them up. I’d like to bring them down,” Trump responded. “It’s hard to bring things down once they’re up. You know, it’s very hard.”

“But I think that they will. I think that energy is going to bring them down. I think a better supply chain is going to bring them down. You know, the supply chain is still broken. It’s broken. You see it. You go out to the docks, and you see all these containers…” Trump continued as he changed the subject.

See how social media users reacted to Trump walking back his campaign promise below.

He’s not even in office yet and is ALREADY going back on campaign promises. https://t.co/5QFZfw7jra — Debbie Wasserman Schultz (@DWStweets) December 12, 2024

Donald Trump to the American people after swearing he knew how to lower costs pic.twitter.com/9aa8QNSSx8 — Maddie McComb (@mccombmadeleine) December 12, 2024

Trump on Sept. 23: “Vote Trump, and your incomes will soar. Your net worth will skyrocket. Your energy costs and grocery prices will come tumbling down.” https://t.co/zprGs2tevV — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) December 12, 2024

The whole rationale behind trump was “yea he’s a criminal, yea he’s corrupt, yea he’s racist, yea he’s a fascist, yea he incited an insurrection, yea he cozies up to dictators BUT AT LEAST!! BUT AT LEAST we had cheap groceries. Now he admits that he can’t even do that. pic.twitter.com/WEHoXXkdFt — Tim 🇺🇸 (@trouble_man90) December 12, 2024

So, the walkback on campaign promises begins — Danny (@danzu72) December 12, 2024

Lol! We knew he didn’t know what he was talking about. He lied to his base, again! — Ron Smith (@Ronxyz00) December 12, 2024

But it turns out you can just lie and people will vote for you! — Samuel Stern (@RabbiSamStern) December 12, 2024