Former ‘RHOA’ Star Peter Thomas Sentenced To 18 Months In Prison

Photo: Getty Images

Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Peter Thomas has been sentenced to 1.5 years in prison for failing to pay his taxes.

A representative for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina told TMZ that Peter, who appeared on “RHOA” alongside his ex-wife Cynthia Bailey, was sentenced to 18 months after pleading guilty to one count of failure to pay trust fund taxes.

Peter will be on supervised release for two years after serving his prison sentence. The former reality star was also ordered to pay $2.5 million in restitution to the IRS.

The sentencing comes after Peter, a restauranteur, was accused of repeatedly evading paying the IRS for several of his businesses between 2017 to 2023. Peter allegedly owed the IRS roughly $650,000 in trust fund taxes from his employees’ wages in Charlotte, North Carolina. He was also accused of failing to pay over $2.5 million in employment taxes from his various businesses.

Before his sentencing, Peter shared a video on Instagram, urging young business owners to “please learn [from his] mistake.”

“I plead guilty. And, with my plea of guilty, I have to sit down for a while,” he said.