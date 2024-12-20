9 Must-Have Specialty Gifts from Pittsburgh Yards Holiday Spectacular Shoppers’ Guide

Located in one of Atlanta’s oldest and most historic communities, Pittsburgh Yards is a burgeoning hotspot for local business development with a unique offering of specialty and customized products and services for Atlanta-based consumers. The Pittsburgh neighborhood bordered by University Avenue, Pryor Street, Ralph Abernathy Blvd. and Metropolitan Parkway is on track to becoming proof positive of how thoughtful planning and strategic reinvestment can revitalize a community and resurrect the dreams of its residents.

The cornerstone of Pittsburgh’s comeback is a state-of-the-art business and community center on 31 acres which is home to a number of small and minority-owned businesses buoying up the community’s resurgence and elevating options of goods and services available in the historic neighborhood.

PY patrons have enthusiastically named the following businesses top-notch options for 2024 holiday shopping.

Nomadic Noni – Theresa Noni Charles is a co-working member of Pittsburgh Yards who specializes in illuminating the cultural connections between Africa and the Diaspora through virtually guided group travel. In addition, Charles’ Hands on Heritage Crafting Club and her Legacy and Lifestyle Designs companies help enrich ethnic awareness by providing home and lifestyle products and services.

Travel services range in price from $750 to $3,000.

“I view travel as a form of education. Whether it’s a short getaway or a global expedition, I believe in immersing yourself in the culture and communities of your destination through authentic experiences.” – Theresa Noni Charles

SASS Notecards is more than just your typical notecard line. Proprietor Ronda Flynn’s motto, “Say what you mean and mean what you say,” is thoughtfully expressed through these introspective messages imprinted on a line of inspirational stationary as well as pens, planners, prayer journals, tote bags and attractive apparel.

Prices range from $5 to $45.

“I would love to share my line of notecards, pens, a prayer journal, a daily planner, and some apparel. Please take a look and don’t hesitate to reach out for your special needs. ” – Ronda Flynn.

Pink Pothos, a Black-owned, Atlanta-based houseplant retail store is owned and operated by renowned plant advisor and interior designer Lakeisha Jones. The company is poised to become the go-to destination for plant lovers and aspiring plant parents and is dedicated to cultivating a thriving community of indoor jungle enthusiasts through a curated selection of high-quality houseplants and expert services.

Prices range from – $3 to $65.

“We are on a mission to enhance the well-being of our customers by providing a seamless plant parenthood journey. Our commitment to education, and exceptional customer care sets us apart in the houseplant retail industry.” – Lakeisha Jones

A House Called Hue is an online marketplace for bespoke afro-inspired apparel and accessories. A House Called Hue is now home to a boutique custom patch-making company. Proprietor Destiny Brewton is a one-woman production team widely known for her detailed work in iron-on embroidered patches and other services including custom embroidered apparel and concept graphic design.

Prices determined on order basis

“Our goal at A House Called Hue is to help businesses of all sizes elevate their brand in new ways through creating customized products and marketing strategies.” – Destiny Brewton

Weathered Not Worn - This holiday season and throughout the year immerse yourself in the world of sophisticated style with our collection of custom denim and camo apparel. Each garment tells a unique story, inviting you to embrace your own narrative and express your personal style.

Prices range from $19 to $249

“Our denim embodies the essence of art, carefully weathered to symbolize the liberation from people and things that hinder our growth. The rips and tears represent resilience, reminding us that beauty can emerge from adversity.| – Weathered Not Worn Owners Jennet and Derick Jackson

Jayida Che Herbal Tea Spot is the premier destination for fine and custom teas expressly created to promote health and wellness vibe in all areas of personal living and development. Jayida Ché, which means good tea is the brainchild of Aleathia and Mariyah, the aunty-niece duo, global purveyors of fine teas.

“Our goal when we started Jayida Ché was to make a better cup of tea. By offering a tea served with care and blended with quality ingredients. In each organic and fair-trade, loose-leaf tea we blend we invite our communi-tea to our family affair. Through Jayida Ché we are able to foster and create spaces where we practice self-love, self-care, and self-development as a communi-tea by sipping tea.” – Aleathia and Mariyah

Rousseau Plant Care established by plant guru and whisperer Tyler Cichonski, has blossomed into a full-service solution line for designing grow lights specifically to fit into living spaces offers everything you need to grow a garden in your home — from plants to grow lights.

Prices range from $15 to $450

“Everything we create is designed to be beautiful and functional while being mindful of costs. Our studio designs small-batch wooden Plant Towers and Poles, Grow Light Wall Mounts, and custom wooden plant accessories.” – Tyler Cichonski

Lawton’s Chicken Sausage Company is ideal for consumers who may want to spice up holiday meals with flavorful hand-made and and flavorful non-pork sausages with no artificial nitrates. The company is expanding rapidly, opening a space at Mercedes Benz Stadium for fans of more healthy food options. These items are ideal for holiday breakfast spreads and supreme additions to your specialty recipes.

We take pride in serving delicious and mouthwatering chicken sausages that will leave you craving for more. Their carefully crafted recipes and premium ingredients ensure that every bite is a delightful experience. Prices range from $9 to $ 11.

“Amazing chicken sausages! Bursting with flavor and perfectly cooked. A must-try for sausage lovers.”- Mark T.

The Come Up Project – Gangstas to Growers the Sweel Sol Hot Sauce! Experience the perfect balance of heat and flavor with Sweet Sol Medium! Crafted with a delightful mix of cayenne and habanero peppers, this sauce offers a milder kick while maintaining a rich taste profile.

Gangstas to Growers the Sweel Sol Hot Sauce! is one of the signature products of The Come Up Project, an innovative organization dedicated to building worker-owned cooperatives that not only provide jobs but empower youth by teaching them essential skills in agriculture, entrepreneurship, and leadership.

Cost – $20

