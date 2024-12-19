Trump Taps Herschel Walker For Ambassador To Bahamas

Photo: Getty Images

President-elect Donald Trump has tapped ex-NFL player turned Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker for an administration position.

On Tuesday (December 17), Trump announced that he was nominating Walker to serve as his ambassador to the Bahamas, per The Guardian.

“Herschel has spent decades serving as an ambassador to our nation’s youth, our men and women in the military, and athletes at home and abroad,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. “[He will] make Georgia, and our entire Nation, proud, because we know you will always put AMERICA FIRST!”

Trump and Walker reportedly met in the 1980s when the former football player joined the United States Football League and played for the New Jersey Generals, which the president-elect later owned. Trump endorsed Walker’s unsuccessful and controversy-filled bid for Senate during the 2022 midterms.

Trump previously hinted at giving Walker a position in his administration, saying the former Georgia Senate candidate could be in charge of a “missile defense shield” he plans to build.