Property is Power! How the Strom Thurmond Amendment Negatively Impacts Black Homeownership

The journey toward homeownership is fraught with challenges for many, but for Black Americans, systemic barriers often make the dream of owning property feel like an unattainable goal. One such barrier, rooted in outdated legislation, continues to impact Black communities disproportionately the 1988 housing amendment introduced by Strom Thurmond as part of the “tough on crime” era, this amendment excludes individuals with a drug distribution conviction from fair housing protections for life, creating an unjust ripple effect that hinders generational wealth building through property ownership.

A Discriminatory Legacy

The amendment allows housing providers to deny rental or homeownership applications based solely on a decades old drug conviction, irrespective of the substance or quantity, time elapsed, evidence of rehabilitation etcetera. While this policy might seem aimed at reducing crime, its real-world impact has been devastating for communities of color. Take Wisconsin as an example: Black residents make up only 6% of the population but represent a staggering 56% of those stripped of their fair housing protections under this law. This disparity reflects how policies framed as neutral often mask deeply rooted racial inequities.

Property is Power: Yusuf Dahl’s Journey from Poverty to Advocacy

At the heart of every movement for justice is a story, a lived experience that fuels the passion for change. Yusuf Dahl, a leader in the fight for equitable housing, brings a unique perspective shaped by his own trials and triumphs. His story is a testament to resilience, transformation, and an unwavering commitment to confronting injustice.

From Poverty to Prison: A Story of Transformation

Yusuf’s early life was marked by instability and hardship. Growing up with a mother battling addiction, he often faced the painful reality of evictions. “Like too many young people in difficult circumstances,” Yusuf reflects, “I mistakenly believed drug dealing was my path out of poverty.” That choice led to a 10-year prison sentence when he was just 18.

However, Yusuf’s time in prison became a turning point. Upon his release, he embarked on a path of rebuilding not just his life, but his community. He built a successful career as a real estate investor and property manager in Milwaukee, eventually serving as president of the regional apartment association. Through this journey, Yusuf has provided his family with the opportunities he lacked growing up, proving that transformation is possible even in the face of systemic challenges.

A Mission Born from Injustice

Yusuf’s passion for housing advocacy stems from a deeply held belief: “Whoever sees an injustice, let them change it with their hand; if not with their hand, then with their tongue; if not with their tongue, then with their heart.” This principle has guided his work, especially in addressing the systemic inequities perpetuated by discriminatory housing policies like the Strom Thurmond Amendment.

Why the Fight Against the Thurmond Amendment Matters

The 1988 Strom Thurmond Amendment imposes a lifetime ban on Fair Housing Act protections for anyone with a drug distribution conviction. Unlike other offenses, even violent crimes this law uniquely punishes individuals for life, regardless of their rehabilitation or contributions to society.

Yusuf has experienced this injustice firsthand. When recruited to a leadership role in Pennsylvania, he and his family were denied housing because of a 25-year-old conviction. The only available option placed them in a failing school district, a reality millions of families face without resources to mitigate the impact. “This isn’t justice,” Yusuf asserts, “it’s systemic inequity.”

From Princeton to Advocacy

Determined to complement his lived experiences with a world class education, Yusuf attended Princeton University. The institution’s motto, “In the Nation’s Service and the Service of Humanity,” resonated deeply with his commitment to confronting injustice. Princeton sharpened his advocacy skills and deepened his resolve to dismantle barriers like the Thurmond Amendment, which disproportionately impact communities of color.

Building Collaborative Support for Change

Advocating for equitable housing requires collective action. Yusuf emphasizes the importance of partnerships with organizations like the National Association of Real Estate Brokers (NAREB), which has championed the fight to repeal the Thurmond Amendment. “NAREB understands that this law undermines housing access and wealth building for communities of color,” Yusuf explains. The amendment he points out was not about sound policy, it was political theater. “It’s time to close the chapter on Strom Thurmond’s discriminatory housing legacy once and for all.”

Removing Barriers to Build Wealth

Recent changes, like Sallie Mae factoring on-time rental payments into mortgage underwriting, highlight the potential for progress. Yet barriers like the Thurmond Amendment remain, denying individuals opportunities to access equitable housing and build wealth. “The amendment ignores all traditional risk metrics credit score, rental history, income, and allows denials based solely on a past conviction,” Yusuf notes. “It’s an artificial barrier that perpetuates cycles of poverty.”

A Vision for an Equitable Future

Yusuf envisions a future where the Thurmond Amendment is repealed, and the Fair Future Act becomes law. In this future, individuals who’ve paid their debt to society will no longer be defined by their worst mistake. Families will gain access to better schools, safer neighborhoods, and opportunities for generational wealth building. “This change is about fairness,” Yusuf says. “Two decades of hard work, responsibility, and growth should matter more than a mistake made decades ago.”

What You Can Do

Educate Yourself and Others : Understand the impacts of housing policies like the Thurmond Amendment and share this knowledge.

: Understand the impacts of housing policies like the Thurmond Amendment and share this knowledge. Advocate for Change : Contact your representatives to support the Fair Future Act.

: Contact your representatives to support the Fair Future Act. Join the Movement: Get involved with initiatives like “Property is Power” to amplify voices and advocate for equitable housing opportunities.

The Human Cost of Housing Denial

Housing isn’t just shelter, it’s the foundation of stability, security, and opportunity. When individuals are excluded from housing due to a dated conviction, they face more than a denied application; they’re shut out of neighborhoods with better schools, higher paying jobs, and access to wealth building opportunities through homeownership. This exclusion perpetuates cycles of poverty and reinforces structural racism.

A Step Forward, A Step Back

Recent advancements in housing equity, like Fannie Mae’s inclusion of on time rent payments in mortgage underwriting, show that progress is possible. These changes could significantly increase Black homeownership rates by recognizing renters’ financial responsibility. However, gains like these are undermined by policies that still allow housing providers to legally discriminate against those with a past conviction. Until such barriers are dismantled, progress will remain incomplete.

The Fair Future Act: Restoring Justice

Inspired by Yusuf’s personal experience of being denied housing due to this amendment, I’ve committed to advocating for its repeal through the Fair Future Act. This newly introduced bill Sponsored by Senator Booker (D-NJ) and Congressman Maxwell Frost (D-FL) seeks to eliminate the discriminatory exclusion of individuals with drug-related convictions from fair housing protections. By restoring these rights, we can ensure that millions of Americans predominantly from Black and Brown communities are no longer penalized for a past mistake and are given the chance to build stable futures for themselves and their families.

Why This Matters for “Property is Power”

The “Property is Power” movement is rooted in the belief that homeownership is one of the most powerful tools for economic empowerment and community transformation. Legislative barriers like the Strom Thurmond amendment are not just legal hurdles they’re direct assaults on the ability of Black Americans to access the financial and social benefits of property ownership. By advocating for changes like the Fair Future Act, we are continuing the fight for fairness, equity, and opportunity in housing.

Yusuf Dahl’s journey exemplifies the power of second chances. resilience and the importance of advocacy. By confronting systemic barriers, we can ensure that property ownership becomes a tool for empowerment not exclusion. Together, we can create a future where property truly is power for everyone.

By addressing policies like the Strom Thurmond amendment, we take another crucial step toward making property ownership accessible for all and turning the American dream into a reality for everyone.

Dr. Anthony O. Kellum – CEO of Kellum Mortgage, LLC Homeownership Advocate, Speaker, Author NMLS # 1267030 NMLS #1567030 O: 313-263-6388 W: www.KelluMortgage.com.

Property is Power! is a movement to promote home and community ownership. Studies indicate, homeownership leads to higher graduation rates, family wealth, and community involvement

About Post Author