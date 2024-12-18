Michael Penix, Jr. To Replace Kirk Cousins As Falcons Starting Quarterback: Here’s What To Expect

Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris made the decision to bench veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins in favor of rookie Michael Penix, Jr.

After a hot start to the season where he led a game-winning drive against the Philadelphia Eagles and threw for over 500 yards against the Bucs, Cousins experienced a severe slump.

Before entering the “Monday Night Football” matchup against the Raiders, Cousins threw 0 touchdowns and 8 interceptions over four games.

After Cousins finished with 112 yards passing on 11 completions and 17 attempts with one touchdown and one interception, Morris made the call to bench Cousins and give Penix an opportunity.

Penix was drafted 8th overall by the Falcons in the 2024 NFL Draft, causing a shock in the sports world. The Falcons were ridiculed by some for signing Cousins to a $180 million contract and drafting Penix. However, Penix has proven to be a needed insurance policy as the Falcons are looking to win the final three games to help their playoff push.

Here’s what to expect as Penix makes his first career start against the New York Giants on Sunday.

Prepare To Be Amazed

In college, Penix had a knack for making what appeared to be impossible throws. His ball placement was ahead of other rookie quarterbacks in his class and many analysts saw him as the most NFL-ready prospect.

Expect Some Inconsistencies

Penix will do some great things, but it’s likely that he will make a few rookie mistakes. He’ll learn from those mistakes and make adjustments when needed. Fans should understand that Penix, although highly talented, is in the learning stages of his career.

Raheem Morris Will Be Careful With Penix

The Falcons will handle Penix with care, meaning they will try to minimize the chances that Penix will make mistakes. Expect the team to lean heavily on the ground game of Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier to stabilize the offense. The team will try its best to keep Penix out of 3rd and long scenarios.

A Primetime Showdown

After Penix gets his feet wet against the struggling Giants, he will face a more formidable opponent in the Washington Commanders. The Commanders are led by top rookie-of-the-year candidate Jayden Daniels who are seeking a playoff berth. The nation will get an opportunity to see the Penix vs. Daniels showdown during a Dec. 28 game on NBC’s “Sunday Night Football.”

