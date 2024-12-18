Digital Daily

Harris Urges Young Americans To ‘Stay In The Fight’ In Post-Election Era

Vice President Kamala Harris urged her supporters to “stay in the fight” following her election loss to President-elect Donald Trump.

On Tuesday (December 17), Harris delivered her first major remarks since conceding the election to Trump, per Politico.

“In moments like this, the true test of our character is how resilient and persistent we are to pursue the future that we all can see,” Harris said during a speech in Maryland. “Do we throw up our hands, or do we roll up our sleeves?”

During the speech, Harris declined to include details about her next political move, which has been rumored to be either a run for California governor in 2026 or a presidential run in 2028. However, Harris did confirm that she would remain involved in politics.

“No one can walk away,” the vice president said. “We must stay in the fight because that is the responsibility, in my opinion, that comes with the privilege of being an American.”

Harris has kept a low profile since conceding in the 2024 presidential election. She reportedly spent a week in Hawaii with her family before returning to office.

Earlier this week, Harris appeared at the Democratic National Committee’s holiday reception, where she thanked staffers and encouraged them to stay engaged.

Harris on Tuesday directed her message to younger voters.

“This struggle is not new: It goes back nearly 250 years ago to Lexington and Concord, generation after generation,” Harris said. “It has been driven by those who love our country, cherish its ideals, and refuse to sit passive while our ideals are under assault.”

