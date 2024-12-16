True Colors Named Theater in Residence at Southwest Arts Center

Historic Black Theater Group Partners with City of South Fulton Department of Cultural Affairs Offering Inspiring Educational Events for the Community.

Kenny Leon’s True Colors Theatre Company announces a partnership with the City of South Fulton Department of Cultural Affairs to serve as theater company in residence at the Southwest Arts Center during 2025.

Since 2013, True Colors has staged productions at Southwest Arts Center; in 2009, True Colors was the first theatre company to produce in the then-new facility. The company will open its 2025 season at the facility with the production of “Jaja’s African Hair Braiding” by Jocelyn Bioh, taking place from February 11 to March 9, 2025.

“We can’t be more thrilled of the partnership with Southwest Arts Center,” said True Colors’ Managing Director Chandra Stephens-Albright. “We are looking forward to engaging in a number of new projects at the center that will offer city and area residents opportunities to enjoy and be inspired by the arts.”

“True Colors has been an artistic treasure for many years,” said John Geertsen, Cultural Affairs Director for the City of South Fulton. “We are pleased that they will continue to bring us entertaining and thought-provoking productions.”

As a part of the partnership with the Department of Cultural Affairs, True Colors will also present community engagement and education events that will be free to the public.

True Colors Theatre, founded in 2002 by Tony Award®- winning director and producer Kenny Leon, has a legacy of artistic excellence and community engagement. Under the leadership of its Artistic Director Jamil Jude, True Colors is building on that legacy while becoming a nurturing environment for new work development, aiming to influence both the cultural landscape and community dialogue.

For tickets and other information on True Colors’ production of “Jaja’s African Hair Braiding,” as well as information on True Colors Theatre, please visit: www.truecolorstheatre.org.

True Colors Theatre Company is a nonprofit regional theater company based in Atlanta, GA. True Colors Theatre Company’s mission is to celebrate the rich tradition of Black storytelling while giving voice to bold artists from all cultures. We add dimension and relevance to our work on the stage through community events and education programming. The vision of Artistic Director Jamil Jude is for the company to thrive at the intersection of artistic excellence and civic engagement. For more information on True Colors, visit www.truecolorstheatre.org.

