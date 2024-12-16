The Carr Report: Don’t skip paying bills to purchase Christmas gifts

Getty Images

The holiday season often brings a surge in spending as individuals strive to express their love and appreciation through gift-giving. However, this well-intentioned generosity can lead to financial strain, especially when it involves skipping essential bill payments or accruing significant credit card debt. While gifts are a cherished tradition, it’s crucial to approach holiday spending responsibly to avoid long-term financial repercussions. Understanding the statistics behind these behaviors and exploring alternative, affordable gift options can help maintain financial stability during this festive season.

The Financial Impact of Holiday Spending

For many, the holiday season brings excitement, but it also comes with added pressure to spend. This pressure can lead individuals to make unwise financial decisions, including skipping bills or relying on credit cards to finance holiday shopping. Here are some startling statistics to consider:

Skipping Bills for Gifts: Approximately 9 percent of holiday shoppers admit to skipping or delaying bill payments to free up money for Christmas gifts. These bills often include utilities, rent, or even credit card minimum payments, which can result in late fees, disconnection notices, or damage to credit scores.

Credit Card Usage: About 74 percent of holiday shoppers plan to use credit cards for their gift purchases. The average amount charged to these cards during the holiday season is $680, with some individuals exceeding this average significantly.

Lingering Debt: Nearly 28 percent of people who used credit cards for holiday shopping the previous year report still carrying balances from those purchases nearly a year later. This means their holiday gifts end up costing significantly more due to compounding interest, which averages upwards of 20 percent for most credit cards.

Consequences of Financial Strain

The repercussions of these financial decisions extend far beyond the holiday season. While the joy of giving may feel worth it at the moment, the long-term impact can cause stress and financial instability. Consider these potential outcomes:

Accumulating Interest: Credit card debt often comes with high-interest rates. Carrying a balance from holiday spending into the new year can snowball into larger debt, making repayment much harder.

Damage to Credit Scores: Skipping bill payments to fund holiday shopping can hurt credit scores. A single late payment on a loan, utility bill, or credit card can remain on your credit report for up to seven years, affecting future loan approvals and interest rates.

Increased Financial Stress: The financial strain caused by holiday overspending often leads to stress and anxiety. Many individuals start the new year feeling overwhelmed by bills and debts, which detracts from the holiday joy they sought to create.

Relationship Strain: Money problems are a leading cause of tension in relationships. Overspending during the holidays can cause friction among family members and partners, especially if debts remain unpaid for months.

Strategies for Financially Responsible Gift-Giving

To avoid falling into these financial traps, it’s essential to plan your holiday spending carefully. With thoughtful strategies, you can enjoy the season without sacrificing your financial health:

Set a Realistic Budget: Create a holiday spending plan that fits within your means. Be honest about how much you can afford to spend after accounting for bills, savings goals, and other obligations.

Track Spending: Use a budgeting app or spreadsheet to monitor your holiday expenses. Tracking each purchase in real-time can help ensure you don’t exceed your budget.

Prioritize Essential Bills: Before buying any gifts, ensure that all your necessary bills—like rent, utilities, and minimum debt payments—are covered. These expenses should always take precedence over discretionary spending.

Pay with Cash or Debit Cards: Avoid using credit cards for holiday shopping whenever possible. Paying with cash or debit cards ensures you’re only spending money you already have, reducing the risk of accumulating debt.

Save in Advance: Consider starting a holiday savings fund at the beginning of the year. Putting away a small amount each month can significantly ease the financial burden when the holidays arrive.

Communicate with Loved Ones: If finances are tight, discuss alternative gift-giving approaches with family and friends. Suggest setting spending limits, drawing names for gift exchanges, or focusing on experiences rather than material gifts.

Affordable Gift Alternatives

Holiday gifts don’t have to break the bank to be meaningful. In fact, some of the most cherished presents come from the heart rather than the wallet.

Consider these affordable options:

Handmade Gifts: Crafting your own gifts is a thoughtful way to show you care. Ideas include baking cookies, knitting scarves, creating photo albums, or writing personalized letters. Handmade gifts often carry more sentimental value than store-bought items.

Experience-Based Gifts: Offer your time and energy instead of a material gift. Plan a picnic, host a movie night, or cook a special dinner for your loved ones. These experiences often create more lasting memories than physical presents.

Thoughtful Gestures: Small but meaningful gestures, such as creating a playlist of someone’s favorite songs or compiling a scrapbook of shared memories, can leave a lasting impression without costing much.

Re-gifting: If you’ve received items in the past that you haven’t used but are still in great condition, consider re-gifting them to someone who would appreciate them more.

Charitable Donations: Instead of purchasing individual gifts, consider donating to a cause in honor of your friends or family. Many charities offer gift cards or certificates acknowledging the donation.

While the holidays are a time for giving, it’s essential to approach gift-giving responsibly. Skipping bills or relying on credit cards to purchase presents may provide short-term satisfaction, but the long-term financial consequences can be overwhelming. By setting realistic budgets, prioritizing essential expenses, and exploring affordable gift options, you can celebrate the season joyfully and without financial strain.

The true spirit of the holidays isn’t about the price tag on a gift. It’s about the love, care, and thought behind it. This year, focus on creating meaningful connections and memories rather than stretching your budget. Your future self—and your bank account—will thank you.

(Damon Carr, Money Coach can be reached at 412-216-1013 or visit his website at www.damonmoneycoach.com)

