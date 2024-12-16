Sen. Raphael Warnock Calls For Investigation Of Bomb Threats On Election Day Which Impacted Majority-Black Precincts

While some state officials maintain that the 2024 Election went on without a hitch, there were multiple bomb threats in Georgia that disrupted proceedings. Sen. Raphael Warnock is seeking an investigation on the bomb threats that occurred on Election Day in the state and across the country.

Most of the precincts impacted were from majority-Black communities. In Georgia, 13 polling locations received bomb threats which caused those locations to temporarily shut down. The threats were a form of voter intimidation as it could have also prompted some fearful voters to leave without casting a vote.

Authorities claim that the bomb threats came from Russia, but evidence has to be presented as the why that occurred. Did the source of the threats seek to assist Donald Trump to become President over Kamala Harris? If so, what was the rationale and did they receive U.S.-based funding for those threats?

Warnock is lead nine other lawmakers this week in calling on federal authorities to launch the investigation bomb threats to see how they occurred and prevent them from happening in the future.

In a letter, Warnock shared why it is important to seek more information on what caused the threats and how to prevent them in the future.

“The right to vote is a sacred cornerstone of our democracy. It is unacceptable that any foreign actor interferes, or attempts to interfere, with this right…” Warnock and other lawmakers wrote. “Online disinformation intended to sow doubt about election integrity is alarming enough. That foreign actors would take direct steps to shut down polling locations on Election Day is a new and deeply concerning escalation, and it must not stand.”

The letter continued, “No voter should ever be turned away from a polling booth because a foreign actor falsely reported a bomb threat. A failure to respond to these egregious actions will only embolden foreign actors and invite more severe activity in future elections.”

Other lawmakers who have supported Warnock include Sens Tammy Baldwin (D-WI), Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Mark Kelly (D-AZ), Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Ben Ray Luján (D-NM), Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Peter Welch (D-VT).

