Kitchen + Kocktails Brings Ultimate in Cuisine and Culture to Atlanta Foodies and Influencers

Kevin Kelley is dedicated to making the world better. And that is not as much a cliché as it is a statement of fact. Kelly, an accomplished attorney of 22 years is not only distinguished for his remarkable win record in court, but also for his flair for fine dining and his unimpeachable culinary palette. Kelly recently hung out his shingle as a local restaurateur and opened the doors to his nationally celebrated Kitchen + Kocktails restaurant in Atlanta’s upscale Perimeter Mall.

Located between Maggiano’s and Shake Shack, Kitchens and Kocktails is a standout from front to back, offering authentic and sumptuous southern dishes in an Atlanta-chic environment. Not surprisingly, after hosting a VIP reception only 24 hours before opening its doors to the public on Sunday, Dec. 8 the place was packed and seems to have always been there.

The restaurant at Perimeter Mall is Kelly’s fifth venture into the restaurant industry, having opened locations in Dallas, Chicago, Washington D.C., and Charlotte, NC. And if the public reception to his newest location in Atlanta is any indication, his Midas touch has translated into major wins for food enthusiasts as well.

“Hospitality is my passion,” Kelly explained in a recent interview with the Atlanta Daily World. “I love to serve people, As an attorney, I serve people, but serving in hospitality is different. I get people celebrating birthdays, anniversaries, the best of the best, but also get to encounter people who are having difficult days. Maybe they’re dining because they’ve had a rough day at work. Maybe they’re coming because they’ve been divorced, and friends won’t pick up the phone. Now my team and I get to influence the moods of people, and we hope to make people’s days better.”

Kelly’s indomitable spirit is evidenced by the fact that he opened his first restaurant in August 2020 in the middle of the pandemic, when everything else across the country was closing down. Recognizing that Americans hailing from all ethnic, racial and geographic circumstances were not only limited in their dining options, living in isolation was taking a toll on the national psyche and people were desperate for camaraderie and good cooking.

“It’s still service to me … Whether I’m at my law firm or in my restaurant, I understand that my job is to serve people, and I love it. I think far too often we think that serving people and working for people is a bad thing. For me, I take pride in working for my customers, so I’m always ready to give them a good meal, talk to them, take a photograph, whatever it takes t[o make your day better]. I love being in the position of being able to be a servant,” the confident attorney and successful entrepreneur says with beguiling humility.

Kitchen + Kocktails’ crackerjack staff are a huge compliment to the dining experience and a great enhancement to the overall energy of the restaurant, but the real stars are the food and drinks.

The elegant Makers 46 Old Fashion cocktail served smoking under a glass dome is a favorite for Kitchen + Kocktails patrons along with a spectacular selection of other stunners including the D’usse Power Mule, the Strawberry Jalapeño Margarita, the Cotton Candy Cloud

and the Rum Punch Plus+.

Kelly’s reason for his commitment to providing and enjoying the best quality cuisine and service for his customers is as simple as it is profound. “I’ve been a customer too, okay? I’ve worked hard to be able to dine wherever I want to dine. I’ve lived in Germany, I’ve lived in France, I lived in Spain. I understand the global economy. I understand the global food market, and I want the best of the best,” he explains. “So with my restaurants, I don’t serve my customers anything I wouldn’t want to serve my mom or myself. I also believe in [this restaurant] because I think we have the best comfort food.

Kitchen + Kocktails delivers on all levels – service, ambiance, food and libations. This restaurant is a must for locals and visitors to the ATL.

For an exhilarating and excellent dining experience visit Kitchen * Kocktails at https://kitchenkocktailsusa.com/atl-menu/

About Post Author