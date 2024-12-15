100 Fans Received Free Health Screenings at the 2024 Celebration Bowl 

CareSource, a nationally recognized nonprofit health plan serving more than 440,000 Georgians, hosted the CareSource Health Village as part of the pregame fan experience at the Celebration Bowl, a postseason college football game between the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) and the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC). The Health Village featured free health screenings provided by Grady Health and a unique opportunity for fans to show their team spirit while promoting healthy lifestyles.

In a competitive twist to encourage screenings, fans of the MEAC and the SWAC went head-to-head to see which conference had “more heart.” Each conference had a designated tent where fans registered and had their health checks completed. SWAC screened the most fans and earned a $5,000 donation from CareSource. The donation will be used to support programs that aim to improve the health and well-being of student athletes.

“CareSource is committed to advancing health equity and meeting people where they are,” said Sheryl Anne Murray, vice president, market operations, CareSource Georgia and HBCU alumna. “Events like the Celebration Bowl allow us to engage directly with the community, making preventive care and screenings more accessible. Together with Grady Health, we’re proud to promote wellness and support HBCUs in a meaningful way.”

The Celebration Bowl, now in its ninth year, has become the premier college football bowl game celebrating the rich heritage, legacy and tradition of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). This championship game between the MEAC and SWAC champions was held Saturday, Dec. 14 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The weekend’s festivities also included the Band of the Year National Championship, which showcased top marching bands from HBCUs across the country.

