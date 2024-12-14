25 Black-owned businesses to shop for the holidays

This holiday season, why not make your gift-giving list a celebration of Black excellence?
In partnership with the U.S. Black Chambers of Commerce, we’ve curated a list of 25 exceptional Black-owned businesses offering unique products and services that are perfect for everyone on your list. From soulful candles and luxury beauty to delicious treats and stylish apparel, these ByBlack Certified and USBC Power 50 honorees showcase the creativity and innovation of the Black business community.
Ruby Jean’s Juicery
Website: https://www.rubyjeansjuicery.com/
The Old Town Soap Company
Website: http://www.theoldtownsoapcompany.com/
Drip Queen Coffee
Website: https://www.dripqueencoffee.com/
Plantaizin’
Website: https://plantaizin.com/
Flowers By Alexes
Website: http://www.flowersbyalexes.com/
SACFruits
Website: http://www.sacfruits.com/
Joy Craft Cocoa
Website: http://www.joycraftcocoa.com/
Tipsy Lady Cocktails
Website: http://www.tipsyladycocktails.com/
The Optical Experience
Website: http://www.myopticalexp.com/
Bodkin Wines
Website: https://bodkinwines.com/
Francesca 1993
Website: http://www.agavejera.com/
Bright Black
Website: https://brightblackcandles.com/
Brooks and Bridges
Website: http://www.brooksbridges.com/
Skin Beauty Bar
Website: http://www.skinbeautybardc.com/
Terminal B Candles
Website: https://terminalbstore.com/
Camille Rose
Website: https://www.camillerose.com/
Dungeon Forward
Website: https://dungeonforward.com/
Lamik Beauty
Website: https://lamikbeauty.com/
Eastside Golf
Website: https://eastsidegolf.com/
The Lip Bar
Website: https://thelipbar.com/
Honey Pot
Website: https://thehoneypot.co/
McBride Sisters Wine Co
Website: https://www.mcbridesisters.com/
EatOkra
Website: https://www.eatokra.com/
Black Paper Party
Website: https://www.blackpaperparty.com/
Gabby Bows
Website: https://gabbybows.com/
For more Black-owned Businesses, check out the U.S. Black Chambers, Inc. and ByBlack — a directory of Black-owned Businesses across the country.
