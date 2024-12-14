25 Black-owned businesses to shop for the holidays

Photo: Getty Images

This holiday season, why not make your gift-giving list a celebration of Black excellence?

In partnership with the U.S. Black Chambers of Commerce, we’ve curated a list of 25 exceptional Black-owned businesses offering unique products and services that are perfect for everyone on your list. From soulful candles and luxury beauty to delicious treats and stylish apparel, these ByBlack Certified and USBC Power 50 honorees showcase the creativity and innovation of the Black business community.

Ruby Jean’s Juicery

Website: https://www.rubyjeansjuicery.com/

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ruby Jean’s Juicery (@rubyjeansjuicery)

The Old Town Soap Company

Website: http://www.theoldtownsoapcompany.com/

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Old Town Soap Company (@theoldtownsoapcompany)

Drip Queen Coffee

Website: https://www.dripqueencoffee.com/

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Drip Queen Coffee (@dripqueencoffee)

Plantaizin’

Website: https://plantaizin.com/

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Plantaizin’ (@plantaizin)

Flowers By Alexes

Website: http://www.flowersbyalexes.com/

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Flowers By Alexes | DC Luxury Floral Artist (@youruptownflorist)

SACFruits

Website: http://www.sacfruits.com/

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Afie Braimoh (@sacfruits)

Joy Craft Cocoa

Website: http://www.joycraftcocoa.com/

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joy Craft Cocoa (@joycraftcocoa)

Tipsy Lady Cocktails

Website: http://www.tipsyladycocktails.com/

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tipsy Lady Cocktails (@tipsyladycocktails)

The Optical Experience

Website: http://www.myopticalexp.com/

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Optical Experience (@theopticalexperience)

Bodkin Wines

Website: https://bodkinwines.com/

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bodkin Wines (@bodkinwines)

Francesca 1993

Website: http://www.agavejera.com/

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Francesca1993 (@francesca_1993)

Bright Black

Website: https://brightblackcandles.com/

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bright Black. ™ (@brightblackcandle)

Brooks and Bridges

Website: http://www.brooksbridges.com/

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Haul Black Everything (@haulblackeverything)

Skin Beauty Bar

Website: http://www.skinbeautybardc.com/

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DMV Food | Adventures | Travel Creator (@theivorianprincess)

Terminal B Candles

Website: https://terminalbstore.com/

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TERMINAL B (@terminalbstore)

Camille Rose

Website: https://www.camillerose.com/

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Camille Rose (@camillerosenaturals)

Dungeon Forward

Website: https://dungeonforward.com/

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SAINT MILES® (@saintmilesco)

Lamik Beauty

Website: https://lamikbeauty.com/

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LAMIK Beauty | Clean Cosmetics (@lamikbeauty)

Eastside Golf

Website: https://eastsidegolf.com/

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eastside Golf (@eastsidegolf)

The Lip Bar

Website: https://thelipbar.com/

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Lip Bar (@thelipbar)

Honey Pot

Website: https://thehoneypot.co/

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Honey Pot Company (@thehoneypotco)

McBride Sisters Wine Co

Website: https://www.mcbridesisters.com/

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Colgate (@colgate)

EatOkra

Website: https://www.eatokra.com/

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Best Dressed Plate (@bestdressedplate)

Black Paper Party

Website: https://www.blackpaperparty.com/

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Black Paper Party™️ (@blackpaperparty)

Gabby Bows

Website: https://gabbybows.com/

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GaBBY Bows – Confidence®️ by Gabby Goodwin (@gabbybows)

For more Black-owned Businesses, check out the U.S. Black Chambers, Inc. and ByBlack — a directory of Black-owned Businesses across the country.